Around the Horn: Hillcrest and Blackfoot go to extras in 5A showdown, Thunder Ridge rallies past Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was an extra-inning slugfest in 5A District 6 on Monday as Blackfoot walked-off Hillcrest.

Salmon dropped its second straight game after a 14-0 start, and Thunder Ridge exploded in the seventh for a win over Idaho Falls.

Here’s the baseball action from Monday.

Blackfoot 14, Hillcrest 13

The Broncos and Knights needed extra innings to finish the high-scoring game, and it was Blackfoot taking advantage of an error for the win in the bottom of the ninth to hand Hillcrest its first conference loss.

Both teams scored three runs in the eighth inning to keep the game alive.

Bowen Croft, Oaklen Lawrence and Tyler Bodily each homered for Hillcrest (13-4-2, 4-1)). Lawrence also had a double and finished 3 for 6 with four runs and four RBIs.

Conner Cannon finished with three RBIs and catcher Jake Vance knocked in two runs for the Broncos (5-7-1, 3-2).

Filer 4, Salmon 3

Filer handed Salmon its second straight loss.

The game was tied at 3-3 in the fourth, but the Wildcats pushed across the eventual game-winner in the bottom of the sixth.

Cody Cox had a two-run double for Salmon (14-2) and Clayton Allen also knocked in a run in the third.

Thunder Ridge 9, Idaho Falls 5

The Titans plated seven runs in the top of the seventh to seal the win.

Braedyn Pike and Ryan Harris each had two RBIs for Thunder Ridge (8-7-2), which snapped a three-game losing skid.

Makai Ferguson, Nelson Kunz and Will Thompson each homered for the Tigers (9-8-1) who have lost three straight.