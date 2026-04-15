Around the Horn: It's Rigby and Thunder Ridge in a thriller, Skyline hands Preston its first loss - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – It was Rigby with another offensive explosion, but Thunder Ridge rallied late for the win.

Skyline and Preston split a doubleheader as the Grizzlies handed Preston its first loss of the season.

Here’s the roundup from Tuesday’s softball action.

Preston 8, Skyline 7; Skyline 13, Preston 9

Preston scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh for the win in the first game of the nonconference doubleheader.

Ellie Keller knocked in the winning run with a single to center.

Skyline (11-5) bounced back to take the second game, taking an early 8-0 lead.

Bella Jensen finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and six Skyline starter knocked in runs.

Averie Madsen homered for Preston (13-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.

Ogden 17, West Side 2

Ogden put up seven runs in the first inning and finished with 18 hits in four innings.

Emilee Dewitt finished with a double and RBI, and Chesnie Hansen was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Pirates (4-6).

Thunder Ridge 21, Rigby 20

It was a 6A District 5-6 slugfest as the teams combined for 33 hits and 13 errors.

But it was Thunder Ridge prevailing with three runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Giulia Johns hit an RBI double and Thunder Ridge added two unearned runs for the win.

Carly Jones, Chelsea Adams and Zoey Sorg each homered for the Titans (7-6, 1-0). Jones finished with five RBIs.

Evelyn Robins, Maggie Stowell and Sam Bishop homered for Rigby (10-3, 2-1).

The second game of the doubleheader was postponed.

North Fremont 11, Firth 1

The Huskies broke open a close game with nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to remain unbeaten in the Nuclear Conference.

Lexi Peebles finished 3 for 5 with a homer and two RBIs, and Oakley Hathaway hit two doubles and had two RBIs for North Fremont (11-3, 5-0).

Peyton Lenz struck out six and gave up just one earned run for the win.

Paityn Grebstad had a hit and RBI for the Cougars (6-11, 3-2).

South Fremont 13, Teton 3

The Cougars plated 12 runs in the first two innings to win the Mountain Rivers Conference matchup.

Elayne LeCheminant and Leah Lehmann homered for South Fremont (10-9, 2-0), and Kaylie Dalling finished 2 for 3 with five RBIs.

Shortstop Kara Webster homered for the Timberwolves (4-7, 1-1).

Ririe 19, West Jefferson 11

The Bulldogs belted out 23 hits and held off West Jefferson despite an eight-run fourth inning.

Haylee Smith finished 5 for 5 with four RBIs, four runs, and a homer as Ririe (2-10, 1-3) snapped a nine-game losing skid.

Pressli Falter homered for West Jefferson (3-6, 0-4), and Aiden McCoy finished 3 for 4 with a double, triple and four RBIs.