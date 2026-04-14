Around the Horn: Naylor leads Pocatello over Hillcrest, Idaho Falls downs Teton - East Idaho News

Around the Horn: Naylor leads Pocatello over Hillcrest, Idaho Falls downs TetonPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – It was a light softball schedule on Monday, but Pocatello and Idaho Falls each picked up nonconference wins.
Pocatello 12, Hillcrest 2
Charlie Naylor struck out eight and held the Knights to just one earned run in six innings.
Naylor also finished 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs for the Thunder (12-4).
Marki Chilton and Savannah Johnson each had RBIs for Hillcrest (9-7).
Idaho Falls 7, Teton 3
The Tigers scored five runs in the third inning
Second baseman Kenley Butler finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs for Idaho Falls (5-10), and Olivia Cordon homered.
Teton’s Yuri Chavez had two RBIs for the Timberwolves (4-6).