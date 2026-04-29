Around the Horn: North Fremont finishes perfect in the Nuclear, highlighting a day of big innings and offensive fireworks - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – North Fremont finished the Nuclear Conference regular season unbeaten, and district seeding in the 5A District 6 race continues as everyone chases Bonneville.

For Rigby, it was another afternoon of offensive fireworks in a sweep of rival Madison.

Here’s all the softball action from Tuesday.

Shelley 14, Skyline 3

The Russets plated six runs in the first and all but put the game away with seven runs in the third of the 5A District 6 matchup.

Kaidy Lloyd homered and finished with three RBIs. Elsie Lewis and Carlie Hurd also had three RBIs for Shelley (11-7, 4-5).

Bella Jensen finished 2 for 2 with two RBIs for Skyline (12-10, 2-7).

Bonneville 3, Idaho Falls 1

Alli Sutherland knocked in two runs and Gracie Longhurst struck out 10 in a complete-game win for the Bees (15-6, 7-2), who remain atop the 5A District 6 standings.

Reggi Hawker doubled for the Tigers (8-13, 3-6).

Pocatello 15, Century 4; Pocatello 6, Century 0

The Thunder swept a South East Idaho Conference doubleheader from Century.

Pocatello pulled away with 10 runs in the fourth inning in the first game.

The Thunder (15-5, 2-0) had another big inning in the nightcap, scoring six runs in the first inning.

Matti Baca drove in three runs.

The Diamondbacks dropped to 1-12, 0-2.

Rigby 17, Madison 6; Rigby 19, Madison 7

It was another offensive slugfest for the Trojans in the conference sweep of the Bobcats.

A nine-run first inning in the opener propelled Rigby as four different players had multiple RBIs in the game.

Sam Bishop knocked in three runs and Paige Ringel hit a homer.

Evelyn Robins homered and finished with five RBIs for Rigby (13-6, 5-4) in the second game.

Madison dropped to 1-19, 0-10.

Highland 10, Thunder Ridge 9; Thunder Ridge 17, Highland 11

The top two teams in 6A District 5-6 split a high-scoring doubleheader.

The Rams scored twice in the top of the seventh and then once in the top of the eighth to win the opener as Cedar Lacey knocked in the eventual winning run on a fielder’s choice.

The Titans (11-9-1, 5-3-1) rebounded in the second game, scoring four runs in each of the first three innings.

Brystol Burrup and Lacey each homered as Highland (16-5-1, 8-1-1) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Hillcrest 8, Blackfoot 5

The Knights broke open a close game with six runs in the fifth inning, highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Marki Chilton, and homers by Mya Weatherly and Savannah Johnson as Hillcrest (14-8, 6-3) ran its win streak to five games.

Shea Staley and Traylee Reid homered for the Broncos (13-8, 5-4).

North Fremont 15, Ririe 0

Lexi Peebles homered and finished with five RBIs for the Huskies.

London Marsden also homered as North Fremont (16-6, 8-0) finished off the Nuclear Conference season unbeaten.

Ririe dropped to 4-16, 2-5.

West Jefferson 14, Salmon 13

The Panthers scored the game-winner in the bottom of the seventh on a bunt by Remee Vandais and a subsequent error.

Vandais finished with four hits for West Jefferson (5-11, 1-6).

Baylee Halle and Danielle Darrah each had two RBIs for Salmon (6-9-1, 3-5).