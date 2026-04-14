 Bonneville's Gracie Longhurst continues to mow down hitters, racking up 24 strikeouts in sweep of Skyline - East Idaho News
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Athlete of the Week

Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst continues to mow down hitters, racking up 24 strikeouts in sweep of Skyline

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Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Bonneville pitcher Gracie Longhurst is the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week. |Suzie Booth, courtesy photo.
Bonneville pitcher Gracie Longhurst is the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week. |Suzie Booth, courtesy photo.
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IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst is only a junior, but the Utah Tech commit has already established herself as a force for the Bees.

The reigning Co-Conference Player of the Year and All-State first-team selection, is the East Idaho Sports Athlete of the Week after helping lead the Bees to a key conference doubleheader sweep of Skyline.

Longhurst struck out 17 and gave up just one earned run in Wednesday’s 7-3 win over the Grizzlies in Game 1 of a doubleheader.

She returned to the circle in the nightcap and struck out seven to earn the win.

Longhurst also finished 2 for 4 with four RBIs at the plate as the Bees swept Skyline 11-4 to remain atop the tight 5A District 6 standings.

On the season, Longhurst is 7-2 with 102 strikeouts in 51 innings.

She’s also hitting .442 with a team-high 15 RBIs and eight doubles.

Bonneville faces Hillcrest Tuesday and Wednesday in another key conference matchup.

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