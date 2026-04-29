Century tennis shows well at massive Capital Classic tournament - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Competing against 33 schools from Idaho, Oregon and Washington at the Capital Classic in Boise, the Century Diamondbacks showed why they will be among the top contenders at next month’s state meet.

Century had several athletes finish with medals, including the girls’ doubles team of Bel Miller and Kate Spicer.

Miller and Spicer won the girls’ doubles No. 1 bracket, beating the team from 6A Rocky Mountain in the championship match. The Miller-Spicer duo improved to 15-0 on the season, including two victories over the Idaho Falls duo of Katie Woodhouse and Addi Westwood, last year’s girls’ doubles state championship team.

Tiden Lynn also finished with a medal, advancing to the boys’ singles No. 1 championship match before falling to Hillcrest freshman Tayson Nelson. With Nelson bringing home first place and Lynn bringing home second, east Idaho further established itself as an up-and-coming threat to the Boise-area tennis powerhouses.

That can also be said of the girls’ doubles No. 2 bracket, where Century’s team of Keeley McGeehan and Skyler Gates fell in the championship match to Thunder Ridge.

The Century boys’ doubles duo of Liam McGee and Shep Butler fell in the boys’ No. 1 bracket semifinals, while the tandem of Ben Andersen and Gabe Sule beat Kuna in the consolation championship matchup in the boys’ doubles No. 2 bracket. Elsie Andersen fell in the smifinals of the girls’ singles No. 2 bracket.

The Idaho High School Tennis State Championships will be held May 15 and 16 in the Boise area. The 6A tournament will be played at Appleton Tennis Complex in Boise, the 5A at Boise racquet Club in Boise, and the 4A at Ridgevue High School in Nampa.