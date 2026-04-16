Morgan Scalley ‘very pleased’ with progress, work remains for Utah football - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — As Morgan Scalley and Utah football closes out spring ball, the tone has shifted once again — this time from evaluation to projection.

With just a couple of practices remaining, the focus is no longer on what the team is during spring, but what it can become by fall camp.

For Scalley, the overall assessment is positive — with a clear understanding that the most important work is still ahead.

“Really good,” Scalley said of Utah’s progress this spring. “Did a really nice job of getting the live work in… seeing progress both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball.”

Spring complete — development still ongoing

One of the defining features of Utah’s spring was its physicality. Utah leaned into live work more than in previous years, emphasizing tackling, ball security, and playing through contact.

“No more live work… did a really nice job of getting the live work in,” Scalley said. “Defense getting tackling, offense fighting through tackles … learning that guys are going to be punching for the ball.”

That phase of spring is now complete. What remains is development — and that responsibility shifts largely to the players.

“This May will really determine how invested they are,” Scalley said. “Their behavior will show whether or not they want to be elite.”

Morgan Scalley ‘very pleased’ with the health of the team

One of the more encouraging takeaways from spring has been overall team health.

“Really good, very pleased with how we came out of this spring ball,” Scalley said of the team’s health.

Despite an increased emphasis on live reps, Utah managed to limit injuries largely to minor issues — a reflection of the program’s approach to strength, conditioning, and recovery.

“Really, it was maybe a hamstring or two, a concussion, and a sprained knee,” Scalley shared. “But overall, with as much live work as you’re doing, some of that is just part of it, but again, really pleased.”

Key Position Groups Still Taking Shape

Even with the progress made, several groups remain central to Utah’s overall trajectory.

“Key positions that still need developing — offensive line, defensive line, corner group,” Scalley said.

Across weeks three, four, and now five, the same pattern has emerged — Utah has foundational pieces in place, but continued development along the line of scrimmage and in the secondary will ultimately define the team’s ceiling.

Among those groups, the offensive line may have taken the most noticeable step forward during spring.

“I would continue to say the offensive line,” Scalley said when asked which group has grown the most. “You’re talking about a brand-new crew having to work together, having to communicate together with a new offensive line coach… I’m very pleased with the progress.”

That progress comes with context, though. A new position coach, new combinations, and limited full-speed game simulation make evaluation complex during spring. There is a drop off from what this group was last season, but internally, Utah sees improvement in cohesion and communication.

There is still a lot of work to be done — particularly in strength development and consistency — but clearly, Scalley feels the trajectory is encouraging.

On the other side of the ball, another group that has shown steady improvement is the cornerback unit.

“I would say probably the corner group as well… very pleased with how that group is coming into shape,” Scalley said.

That continues a trend from earlier in spring, where initial concerns gave way to more consistent performances. New players like James Chenault and Elijah Reed have acclimated well into the scheme. While, familiar faces like Rock Caldwell and JC Hart made good progress as well.

Development in that group will be especially important moving forward, particularly in limiting explosive plays — an area that surfaced as a concern in week four.

The next phase: taking ownership

With spring practices nearly complete, the responsibility now shifts. The next few months are the last real opportunity for players to take ownership of their development.

“I think everyone has a firm understanding of what needs to happen during the off time,” Scalley said.

Utah’s coaching staff has established expectations and identified areas for improvement. The next phase — May, June, and early July — will determine how much those areas actually improve.

“A lot of it comes down to development in the weight room,” he shared. “If you want to move weight on the field, you have to move weight in the weight room and taking care of your body — making sure you’re ready when you come back.”

More than just moving the weights, working together and building chemistry throughout each position group will be vital to Utah’s outlook this fall.

“It’s also about working together during the offseason, developing connections,” Scalley said. “There’s still development that needs to happen in June and into July, but I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

The Bottom Line

Utah leaves spring ball in a solid position — healthy, more physical, and showing clear progress across key groups — but still unfinished.

The foundation is in place, especially with the offensive line and cornerback group trending in the right direction. But the same questions remain: continued development in the trenches, limiting explosive plays, and building consistency across the roster.

Now, the outcome shifts away from the practice field. What this team becomes in the fall will be determined over the next three months — in the weight room, in player-led work, and in how much ownership this roster takes of its own development.

Spring provided glimpses of what Utah can be this fall, and the months of May, June, and July will determine how likely it is to get there.