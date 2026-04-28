Rigby's Tanoa Togiai among Idaho players competing for spots on NFL rosters - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Stateman) — Former Boise State offensive lineman Kage Casey traded one Bronco jersey for another over the weekend, when he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL Draft by Denver.

Casey was the only BSU player to hear his name in this year’s draft, but that doesn’t mean he’s the only one getting chances in the NFL. Two former Broncos signed with teams as undrafted free agents, and four received invitations to rookie minicamps.

Tanoa Tagiai, an Idaho native who played football at the University of Utah, also signed as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s who’s landed contracts in recent days, and who’ll be hoping to impress during minicamps in the coming weeks.

Matt Lauter – Signed with the Las Vegas Raiders

The Boise State influence continues to grow in Las Vegas. Tight end Matt Lauter will try to make the team of a star running back he used to block for, Ashton Jeanty, after signing an undrafted free agent contract, which usually runs for three years at the league minimum salary of $885,000.

While playing alongside Jeanty in 2024, Lauter ranked fifth among all Division I tight ends for touchdowns (7), sixth in yards after catch (381) and 12th in receiving yards (619). He saw a downturn in his final year at Boise State, finishing 2025 with 37 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns.

Lauter has some very stiff competition ahead of him. Two-time Pro Bowler Brock Bowers is a star in the league, and 2023 2nd-round pick Michael Mayer also is on the team.

Zion Washington – Signed with the Cleveland Browns

Safety Zion Washington has joined a team that’s finished last in the AFC North the past two seasons and seems to constantly be in flux.

Washington earned a lot of attention following Boise State’s pro day, where he leaped an impressive 41.5 inches in the vertical jump, which would have ranked second among safeties at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine.

The Browns will likely run a lot of nickel in 2026, giving Washington an extra chance to earn snaps. However, he’ll be behind NFL veteran Grant Delpit and 2026 2nd-round draft pick Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, among others, in the pecking order.

Tanoa Togiai – Signed with the Washington Commanders

Offensive lineman Tanoa Togiai is a 2020 Rigby High School graduate who spent his collegiate career playing for the University of Utah.

The two-year starter at Utah signed as an undrafted free agent with Washington. He is a cousin of Houston Texans defensive lineman Tommy Togiai.

Mason Randolph – Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints minicamps

Multiyear Boise State center Mason Randolph will have a chance to impress at two minicamps.

Injury issues kept Randolph to just four games in 2024, but he bounced back by starting all 14 games in 2025 — nine at center and five at guard — and could secure a spot on an NFL team if he can show teams he’s unaffected by past injuries.

Kansas City is set at center with two-time Super Bowl champion Creed Humphrey, but the competition to be his backup is certainly there for Randolph.

Similarly, New Orleans is set with two-time Pro Bowler Erik McCoy at center, but having a friendly face in Kellen Moore as the Saints’ head coach could certainly help Randolph’s case.

A’Marion McCoy – Philadelphia Eagles minicamp

Cornerback A’Marion McCoy came on in leaps and bounds for Boise State in his two years for the program, and will now have a chance to continue proving himself for a Super Bowl-caliber team.

The Eagles didn’t draft a single cornerback, and signed only one as a rookie free agent — Ole Miss’s Kapena Gushiken — giving McCoy the room to stand out during minicamp.

Jeremiah Earby – Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles minicamps

Earby made up the second half of Boise State’s cornerback duo in 2025, and the Eagles clearly like what they’ve seen. Earby will compete alongside teammate McCoy in the Eagles’ minicamp, while also getting a chance to prove himself with the Washington Commanders.

Earby started all 14 games at cornerback for Boise State last season. He defended a Mountain West-high 13 passes while also hauling in four interceptions en route to earning all-conference second team honors.

Malakai Williams – New Orleans Saints minicamp

Edge rusher Malakai Williams spent most of his college career with the Idaho Vandals, but transferred to Boise State for his senior season in 2025. He appeared in 13 games and totaled 11 tackles, three of which were for loss.

However, he was also a two-year team captain for the Vandals and earned All-Big Sky honorable mention in 2024. He’ll join teammate Mason Randolph in attempting to impress former Boise State superstar Moore and his coaching staff in New Orleans.

Herbert Gums – Seattle Seahawks minicamp

Defensive lineman Herbert Gums graduated from Boise State following the 2024 season after a four-year college career that saw him mostly play at nose tackle.

Gums didn’t find his way onto an NFL roster last year, but will have a second crack at it in early May at the Seattle Seahawks’ minicamp.

Seattle has some Boise State flavor already — defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is there after several years in Dallas, and running back George Holani also plays for the Super Bowl champions.