Texas Tech's sudden instability at QB improves chances for BYU, Utah - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — Going back to before last season started and into this offseason, predictions for Big 12 football centered on which team would join Texas Tech in the conference championship game.

The Red Raiders reached the title game last season as expected, capitalizing on several BYU turnovers to dominate the Cougars for the second time in one month.

Oregon turned the tables on Texas Tech in the playoffs, prompting big-money booster Cody Campbell to vow “we will double down” on the financial commitment to fund the team.

Sure enough, four days after Oregon won 23-0, Campbell’s bold statement came to pass as Texas Tech secured a commitment from the top player in the transfer portal. For a reported price of at least $4 million, quarterback Brendan Sorsby left fellow Big 12 member Cincinnati to replace the departed Behren Morton in Lubbock.

A former Texas Tech lineman, Campbell and childhood friend and teammate, John Sellers, have bought and sold multiple businesses for billions of dollars. Campbell, who is the chairman of the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents, donated $25 million for football facilities and has the stadium field named after him.

In an instant, Texas Tech retained its position as the heavy favorite to repeat as conference champions. The highly regarded Sorsby was considered a major upgrade over Morton, who looked overmatched against Oregon’s defense.

“Let’s goooo! Texas Tech got a taste this year, want more, and are building a dynasty,” Campbell posted on X shortly after Sorsby’s decision went public. We are hungrier and more committed than ever before!

“Each Texas Tech player will be surrounded and supported by an elite cast of teammates, a sound culture and program, a solid and stable coaching staff, the best facilities in the country, and the most passionate and committed fan base in America!”

The next day, a picture of Sorsby throwing a football in a Texas Tech uniform was splashed across a Times Square billboard in New York City, prompting Campbell to post that the program’s brand is “national, just like our intentions and ambitions! Wait until you see What (or who) is Next!!”

But Campbell’s deep pockets may not be enough to solve the problem that suddenly is facing coach Joey McGuire’s team. In a story that went public on Monday, the school announced Sorsby has left the team and will enter a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

“We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help,” McGuire said. “Taking this step requires courage, and our primary focus is on him as a person. Our program is behind Brendan as he prioritizes his health.”

Multiple outlets reported Sorsby bet on Indiana football to win as a redshirt freshman on the team in 2022. His gambling included wagers on various sports, including live bets on Cincinnati Reds games.

NCAA rules that prohibit gambling could lead to Sorsby forfeiting his eligibility. If he loses eligibility, the fifth-year senior could decide to enter the NFL supplemental draft this summer.

With the transfer portal closed, Texas Tech likely will enter the season short-handed at quarterback. Will Hammond, who replaced an injured Morton to lead the Red Raiders over Utah last September, suffered a torn ACL later in the season and won’t be ready to start the season.

From a football perspective, Sorsby’s situation will improve the chances for teams such as BYU and Utah to compete for the Big 12 championship. Led by edge rusher David Bailey, who was the second pick in last week’s NFL draft, Texas Tech was already losing six players off the defense to the professional ranks.

Nine Red Raiders were drafted across the seven rounds, a total which trailed only Ohio State with 11 and 10 each from Alabama and Texas A&M. Texas Tech’s number was five more than any other Big 12 program.

With 21 commits, Texas Tech’s transfer class ranked 10th in the 247 rankings. Oklahoma State, which overhauled its roster and coaching staff, topped the Big 12 at No. 7.