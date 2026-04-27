The postseason is here. Here's a look at area teams fighting for state tournament berths - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO – Baseball district tournaments are underway as teams compete to advance to state regionals.

Here’s a look at what’s going on this week on District 6 and District 5 diamonds.

6A

District 4-5-6: Thunder Ridge won the district play-in game 6-4 over Canyon Ridge and opens the best-of 3 semifinal series Monday at top seed Rigby.

No. 3 Madison is at Highland for Monday’s doubleheader.

If-necessary games would be played Tuesday.

The winners of the semifinals will begin a best-of 3 series on Friday. The series winner will host a state regional and the second-place team also advances to a state regional.

Conner Thomson, Preston. | Kyle Riley, EastIdahoSports.com.

5A

District 5: Second-seeded Pocatello hosts Century in Monday’s tournament opener.

The winner plays at No. 1 Preston on Tuesday, with the losers playing an elimination game Wednesday.

The district championship game is Thursday, with an if-necessary game set for Friday.

District 6: The tournament starts Tuesday with Shelley at Blackfoot and Skyline playing at Idaho Falls.

The winners advance to play No. 1 Bonneville or No. 2 Hillcrest on Wednesday for a berth in the championship game.

The title game is Friday.

4A

District 5: The tournament begins Thursday with Marsh Valley and Snake River as the top two seeds.

The district championship game is Saturday.

District 6: Teton and Sugar-Salem have split the first two games of their best-of 3 series and play the deciding game on Monday.

Today’s winner advances to play at top-seeded South Fremont in another best-of 3 series beginning Friday.

3A

District 4-5: Malad is the top seed and awaits the winner of Wednesday’s Lighthouse Christian vs. Soda Springs game.

No. 2 Declo hosts No. 3 Wendell on Thursday.

The championship game is Saturday, with the winner earning a hosting bid for the state regional and the second-place team also advancing to a state regional.

Led by Cody Cox, Clayton Allen and Eli Pakuer, the Salmon baseball team is off to its best start in program history. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com.

District 6: Top-seeded Salmon is having its best season in program history and opened the tournament with a 16-0 win over West Jefferson.

No. 3 North Fremont also opened with a win, downing No. 4 Challis-Mackay 5-3 on Saturday, but then falling 10-6 to No. 2 Firth.

Salmon and Firth will play Wednesday at North Fremont for a berth in the championship game.

The title game is Saturday at North Fremont, with the winner hosting a state regional and the runner-up also advancing to a regional.