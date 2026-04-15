Tickets for the 2026 Chukars season go on sale this week - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – The Idaho Falls Chukars baseball season opens May 19 when they host the Billings Mustangs, but tickets officially go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Chukars reached the Pioneer Baseball League Championship Series last season, but have made a change this year as manager Troy Percival has moved on to the PBL expansion team in Long Beach.

The Chukars hired former Rocky Mountain Vibes manager Les Lancaster, who was 139-144 in three seasons with the Vibes.

Here’s the full Chukars schedule.

For tickets check the site, call (208) 522-8363, or stop by Melaleuca Field, 900 Jim Garchow Way in Idaho Falls.