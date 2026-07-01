Bandits rally late to beat the Rigby Mustangs - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho Falls Bandits scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to hold off the Rigby Mustangs 13-9 on Tuesday night.

Jackson Ropp hit a two-run double to tie the game in the seventh, and Draidyn Allen singled in a run and then scored on a wild pitch to put the Bandits ahead. Tyson Christenson hit a two-run single to put them up 13-8.

Crew Scott finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Bandits (19-4).