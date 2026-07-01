 Bandits rally late to beat the Rigby Mustangs - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Chukars

11

Billings

9

Chukars

Tue

Chukars

10

Billings

3

Makeup from May 31

Chukars

Sun

Boise

10

Chukars

12

Chukars

Sat

Boise

3

Chukars

9

Chukars

Fri

Boise

5

Chukars

8

Chukars

Thu

Voyagers

16

Chukars

15

Chukars

Jun 24

Voyagers

13

Chukars

14

Chukars

Jun 23

Voyagers

14

Chukars

19

American Legion baseball

Bandits rally late to beat the Rigby Mustangs

  Published at
Allan Steele

Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

American Legion baseball primary RGB preview 7
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — The Idaho Falls Bandits scored seven runs in the bottom of the seventh to hold off the Rigby Mustangs 13-9 on Tuesday night.

Jackson Ropp hit a two-run double to tie the game in the seventh, and Draidyn Allen singled in a run and then scored on a wild pitch to put the Bandits ahead. Tyson Christenson hit a two-run single to put them up 13-8.

Crew Scott finished 3 for 3 with three runs scored and three RBIs for the Bandits (19-4).

sports logo Get more sports news here

SUBMIT A CORRECTION