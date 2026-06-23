Utah, BYU rank among toughest stadiums in EA Sports College Football 27 - East Idaho News

Utah, BYU rank among toughest stadiums in EA Sports College Football 27Published at
SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) – The arrival of summer means another year of the EA Sports College Football video game series is quickly approaching.
It’s hard to believe, but the renewal of the beloved series is already in its third year since its return in 2024.
Among the features in the annual game are a top-25 ranking of the toughest stadiums. For the upcoming edition, both Power Four in-state schools, BYU and Utah, appear in the ranking.
Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium was higher between the two, checking in at No. 18.
Rice-Eccles Stadium was the highest-ranked stadium in the Big 12 Conference.
BYU’s LaVell Edwards Stadium then snuck into the rankings at No. 24.
For Utah, it’s the third consecutive year that RES is on EA Sports’ toughest places to play rankings. BYU’s appearance is the first since NCAA Football 10, which was entering the 2009 season.
The “Toughest Places to Play” rankings have been part of the college football video game series since NCAA Football 2005. This year marks the 13th college football game to include “Toughest Places to Play.”
Last season, the two teams were a combined 11-1 on their home fields. Utah went 5-1 at Rice-Eccles Stadium, while BYU was a perfect 6-0 at LaVell Edwards Stadium, which included a victory over the rival Utes.
The Utes host BYU in Salt Lake City this year on November 7.
EA Sports College Football 27 goes on sale on July 9 and is priced at $69.99 for the base edition.
EA Sports College Football 27: Toughest Places to Play
1. LSU – Tiger Stadium
2. Ohio State – Ohio Stadium
3. Penn State – Beaver Stadium
4. Georgia – Sanford Stadium
5. Alabama – Bryant-Denny Stadium
6. Oregon – Autzen Stadium
7. Florida – Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
8. Tennessee – Neyland Stadium
9. Clemson – Memorial Stadium
10. Texas A&M – Kyle Field
11. Oklahoma – Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
12. Michigan – Michigan Stadium
13. Texas – Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium
14. Auburn – Jordan-Hare Stadium
15. Washington – Husky Stadium
16. South Carolina – Williams-Brice Stadium
17. Indiana – Memorial Stadium
18. Utah – Rice-Eccles Stadium
19. Iowa – Kinnick Stadium
20. Notre Dame – Notre Dame Stadium
21. Florida State – Doak S. Campbell Stadium
22. Virginia Tech – Lane Stadium
23. NC State – Carter-Finley Stadium
24. BYU – LaVell Edwards Stadium
25. Mississippi State – Davis Wade Stadium