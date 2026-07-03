It's a sweep for the Knights and a tournament-opening win for the Bandits - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Post 56 Knights swept a doubleheader from Idaho Chivos to run their win streak to four, and the Bandits opened the Cheyenne Post 6 Mark Robert Classic tournament with a win.

Here’s a recap of Thursday’s action.

Bandits 17, Sheridan Troopers 2

Jackson Ropp picked up the five-inning win after giving up two unearned runs in the first in the opener of the Cheyenne Post 6 Mark Robert Classic tournament.

The Bandits closed out the game with nine runs in the top of the fifth as Conner Cannon finished 2 for 3 with three RBIs and three runs and Crew Scott was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Croft also knocked in three runs for the Bandits (20-4).

Post 56 Knights 4, Idaho Chivos 1

The Knights pulled away in the fifth with three runs, highlighted by a two-run double by Eli Bojorquez.

Mason Reichelt finished 2 for 3 with and RBI and starter Tyler Bodily tossed a complete game and did not allow an earned run.

Post 56 Knights 2, Idaho Chivos 1

The Knights swept the doubleheader with Bojorquez (4 innings, 0 hits, 1 unearned run) and Gavin Kent (3 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs) combining for the one-hitter.

Reichelt and Caleb Coombs each had three hits for the Knights (16-17) with Coombs adding an RBI.