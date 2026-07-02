Los Angeles Lakers acquire Walker Kessler via sign-and-trade with Utah Jazz - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL.com) — According to ESPN NBA Insider Shams Charania, Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is headed to his next team.

The deal will be a sign-and-trade that sees two unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, as well as first-round swaps in 2028 and 2030, headed back to the Jazz.

Charania reports that Kessler’s deal with the Los Angeles Lakers sits at four years and $130 million. The deal includes a player option in year four and a full trade kicker.

Series of events between Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Kessler’s contract situation has been an ongoing process for over a year now.

At media day before the 2025-26 season, Kessler was open and straightforward about his thoughts on not getting an extension after his third year.

“I don’t want to talk about it after today. During the season, I don’t want it to be a distracter for me or my teammates. I am definitely a little frustrated. Regardless, I love Utah, I love the fanbase, I love my teammates, I love my coaches. As long as I have a Utah Jazz jersey on, I will play winning basketball. And I want to.”

Surgery for a torn labrum derailed Kessler’s fourth year, but he remained steadfast in his desire to stay with the Jazz.

Things got messy in mid-June when a report came out from ESPN NBA Insider Tim MacMahon that Kessler and his camp turned down a five-year, $137.5 million contract. After seeing the public discourse go off in every direction, Kessler made a statement on his Instagram.

“I’ve seen what’s being said, and I want it to be clear that I have always wanted to be here — I love this city, these fans, my teammates, my coaches — that’s real to me. You don’t grow roots where you don’t want to be.”

Still, the Jazz and Kessler couldn’t come to an agreement before free agency officially opened on June 30.

Kessler made the trip to Los Angeles. Within hours of free agency opening, it was reported that Kessler had met with multiple teams and already had sheets on the table that would net him more annually than Utah’s first offer.