New student-athlete-run business in Pocatello offers 'hardworking' general labor services - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — From yard work to packing, garbage hauling and general labor, a new business in Pocatello, started by Idaho State University athletes looking to serve their community, promises hardworking, reliable service committed to doing the job right.

Jaxsen Tuia, a 2024 graduate of Century High School and current Idaho State Bengal offensive lineman, launched AthleteCrew as a way to “help student-athletes find work within the community.”

“I love everything about playing football here at Idaho State, but a challenge that I have faced is finding work that accommodates a student-athlete’s schedule. I’m sure I’m not alone in this struggle,” Tuia told EastIdahoSports.com.

Among the jobs AthleteCrew has received thus far are packing assistance. | Courtesy images

Tuia grew up in Pocatello, the son to two ISU grads. He has played sports in Pocatello throughout his life, including his four years at Century High School, before heading off to Snow College in Ephraim, Utah, for his freshman year. He returned to Pocatello this year and redshirted during the 2025-26 season.

Now, he is using his role as a local athlete with ties to the community to improve both the lives of the students and the people of Pocatello.

“My goal is to connect the community and student-athletes,” he said. “The community needs hard workers to work for them, and athletes need flexible, good work. In my eyes, it’s a win-win. … A few teammates and I have been able to work for (community members) while continuing to play the game we love.”

Those in need of general labor services are welcome to reach out to Tuia and his associates via Facebook Messenger. While the group is in the process of renaming its Facebook business account to match the company name — AthleteCrew — they can be found — here — at BengalBuilt.