Prep volleyball preview: Madison chasing state three-peat - East Idaho News

REXBURG — It’s been a compelling journey for the Madison High School volleyball team the past three seasons.

The Bobcats won a 5A state title two years ago with a roster loaded with experienced and talented seniors. Last season, first-year head coach Whitney Howard took over a varsity team with just one senior and very little experience.

The end result was the same as the young Madison lineup gelled by the end of the year and rolled to a second consecutive state title.

Fast-forward to 2024 and the Bobcats look for a state three-peat with another completely different storyline.

Former assistant coach Keanu Pukahi takes over as head coach and inherits a team with four seniors and a host of underclassmen. The good news for Pukahi is that along with a senior class, most of the underclassmen saw extensive playing time a year ago and were instrumental in the team’s push for a state title.

Five returners were named to the All-State team last season.

“The good thing about this program is it has had a great foundation,” Pukahi said. “We’ve been able to have this winning culture. … We want to build on that winning standard.”

The title of state champion always brings out the best in opponents looking to knock off the champs, Pukahi noted, but the proverbial “Target on our backs” mentality doesn’t really impact a lineup with the Bobcats’ experience and motivation to add another blue championship trophy.

“All of our girls know that,” he said of the pressure and the expectations. “Most of them have been ‘Bring it on. Bring that competition on.'”

“I think we’re all really passionate and we all have the same goals,” senior Brookie Lamph said. “We’re just trying to build a good culture here.”

Those players that contributed to last season’s run have a year of experience and maturity.

“Our work ethic is very much the same and we’re trying to build something where we get 1% better every day,” said senior Nora Waddoups, a returning All-State first-teamer. “It’s nice to have people that have experience. … Our culture is just so nice because we’re always competitive and everyone is working hard to be the best they can be on and off the court.”

Looking ahead to the season, Canyon Ridge High School joins the 6A District 5-6 conference. Traditional state power Skyview High School is also back in the top classification after playing the past two seasons in 4A.

“(These players) know what it takes to get there,” Pukahi said of chasing another title. “They know what’s coming.”