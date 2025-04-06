Semi driver killed after truck rolls on I-84 - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

GOODING COUNTY — Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Friday at 8:25 a.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 148 near Tuttle.

A 2016 Kenworth semi pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with lumber was being driven by a 33-year-old male from Dietrich eastbound on Interstate 84. The driver drove off the right shoulder of the roadway then overcorrected, and the semi rolled into the median.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified.

The lanes of travel were intermittently blocked for approximately one and a half hours while crews worked the scene.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.