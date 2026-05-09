Man arrested, 1 person injured due to shooting in Ririe - East Idaho News

RIRIE — A man was arrested Friday night following a shooting in Ririe that left one person injured.

At 9:22 p.m., emergency dispatchers started getting reports of shots fired in an area “near 1st East in Rire,” according to Jennifer Fullmer, spokeswoman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Deputies responded and took Isreal Joel Hughes, 35, of Ririe, into custody,” Fullmer said.

One “minor injury” was reported, but Fullmer did not say who was injured or what caused the injury. It’s unclear if that person was shot.

As deputies responded to the shooting, a notification was sent out to the community to make them aware of the police activity. But Fullmer said Hughes was taken into custody without incident.

“It was determined no other suspects were involved, and there is no additional threat to the community,” she added.

The shooting is being investigated by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated as more information is available.