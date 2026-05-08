Man arrested on meth trafficking charges after undercover operation - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls man was arrested after an undercover police officer purchased drugs from him.

Dustin James Meyers, 43, faces one felony count of trafficking methamphetamine over 400 grams. If he is found guilty, he faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and a maximum of life in prison. This also includes a mandatory minimum fine of $25,000, up to $100,000.

According to court documents, Meyers was under investigation by the Idaho State Police for trafficking methamphetamine.

On May 4, an undercover officer arranged with Meyers to buy four pounds of methamphetamine from him for $10,000.

The undercover officer met with Meyers outside a market store on the 500 block of West Elva in Idaho Falls.

The pair got into a car and began driving away when a trooper pulled them over. A search of the backpack that Meyers had resulted in eight baggies that contained methamphetamine after they tested positive.

In total, 1,801.85 grams or 3.97 pounds of methamphetamine were recovered.

Meyers is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1 p.m. on May 19 before Magistrate Judge Wiley Dennert.

Though Meyers has been charged with this crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.