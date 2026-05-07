 Entire Idaho Falls Farmers Market board resigns after social media firestorm; new directors appointed - East Idaho News
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Entire Idaho Falls Farmers Market board resigns after social media firestorm; new directors appointed

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Kaitlyn Hart

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

The Idaho Falls Farmer's Market has a new Board of Directors. | Idaho Falls Farmer's Market Facebook page
The Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market has a new Board of Directors. | Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market Facebook page
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IDAHO FALLS — After intense social media outrage over the now former-market manager’s criminal history, the entire Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market Board of Directors has resigned, and a new board has been appointed.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market, the entire board resigned on Wednesday night due to backlash following the 2021 hiring of Clark Poston, who was convicted of injury to a child in 2019.

The details of the crime include repeated sexual harassment of a 15-year-old boy, including Poston offering the teen money in exchange for sexual favors. The teen told police there was never any physical sexual contact between him and Poston.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Farmers Market manager resigns after online firestorm over child injury case

“The Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market Board of Directors recognizes that recent events have caused concern, frustration, and loss of trust among vendors, customers, and the broader community,” says the post. ” We are sorry that this transition process took longer than many people wanted.”

The post says the board members hoped to hold a vendor meeting to address the concerns, but as members began receiving threats, they canceled it for safety reasons.

“Because of that, the board turned to the existing bylaws and guidance from the market’s attorney,” says the post. “The board determined that using the results of the most recent board election, held at the annual meeting in November 2025, was the safest and most democratic way to move forward without current board members personally selecting who would serve on the new board.”

The board members were replaced with the runners-up from the prior election results until a new board can be seated with enough members to conduct business under the bylaws. According to the bylaws, the board needs four members to run the co-op.

The new board of directors includes:

  • Landon Knowles, President
  • Phil Jorde, Vice President
  • Angel Wilder, Secretary
  • Stuart McKim, Treasurer

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the new board for comment and will update this article if they respond.

According to the Facebook post, the market will continue as scheduled on Saturday, May 9.

“The new board will be responsible for leading the organization moving forward, communicating with vendors, and determining what additional changes may be needed,” says the post. We appreciate the patience of vendors, customers, and community members as the new board gets its footing.”

The new board asks the public and local vendors for patience as they get used to their new positions and work to address every concern.

“We know this does not answer every question,” says the post. “Our hope is that this transition allows the market to move forward with new leadership and renewed focus on serving vendors and the community.”

The board also included a Frequently Asked Questions section in the post, addressing some of the community’s biggest concerns and questions over the last few days:

When Mr. Poston was hired, were there any conditions imposed on his employment?

His probation officer required him to be paired with another adult (a chaperone) while engaged with the public. That included at the market and in hiring interviews for seasonal staff.

Did the IFFM threaten those who spoke out against Mr. Poston or the market?

The market has had issues with certain vendors verbally, and in some cases physically, abusing both staff and board members, mostly on issues related to placement in the market and conflicts with other vendors. A policy was adopted that consistent belittling behavior would result in fines and/or termination from the market. The IFFM holds a pre-market meeting and a closing meeting each year, open to all members, and opinions can freely be expressed there or to market staff and board members, as long as the presentation is not abusive.

The exact policy from the vendor rules that all members agreed to reads, “Abusive behavior towards market staff will result in expulsion from the market.” Board members regularly interact with vendors on an array of topics. There is no policy that bars discussion of any particular topic; only the manner and behavior of that discussion are regulated to ensure respectful dialogue.

Did the board ever give permission for Mr. Poston to visit schools?

No. That was done without the knowledge of the board.

Why didn’t the board fire Mr. Poston?

Mr. Poston chose to resign before the board took action to terminate him. His resignation also released the market from liability for a cash payment for early termination of his contract.

Has the Market taken any extra precautions given the security concerns?

Yes, we have added extra security. The police are on notice and will also have a presence.

Will there be fines for vendors who pulled out of the May 9th market, given the circumstances?

Absolutely not. Vendors are concerned for safety or waiting to see what steps the board was going to take in response to the events that have taken place. Vendors should still inform the board through the known channels, such as Manage My Market, if they intend to miss May 9th or any future dates, to maintain smooth market operations.

How are IFFM Board members chosen?

Each year at the end of the season, there is a member (vendors) meeting to elect the board members for any open positions. This process will change this year. Terms are for 1 year. There is some turnover year to year. The board members are not paid, but are volunteers. The market manager advises the board, but does not have a vote.

What are the duties of the market manager?

The market manager handles logistics, like setup for each market, assigning spaces, and collecting fees. They also staff the market information booth and help sell merchandise, as well as having a roll in coordinating with the city and sponsors.

Will there be a vendor meeting for all the vendors?

This is something being discussed. There are issues of location, but also the reality of just how much there is to learn. We are available for comment via the board email address for vendors to let us know how we can best represent them: BoardIFFM@gmail.com

How can we contact the board with questions or concerns?

You can use the email address BoardIFFM@gmail.com. The new board members are also all admins within the IFFM Vendor Facebook group.

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