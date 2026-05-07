Entire Idaho Falls Farmers Market board resigns after social media firestorm; new directors appointed - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — After intense social media outrage over the now former-market manager’s criminal history, the entire Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market Board of Directors has resigned, and a new board has been appointed.

According to a Facebook post from the Idaho Falls Farmer’s Market, the entire board resigned on Wednesday night due to backlash following the 2021 hiring of Clark Poston, who was convicted of injury to a child in 2019.

The details of the crime include repeated sexual harassment of a 15-year-old boy, including Poston offering the teen money in exchange for sexual favors. The teen told police there was never any physical sexual contact between him and Poston.

RELATED | Idaho Falls Farmers Market manager resigns after online firestorm over child injury case

“The Idaho Falls Farmers’ Market Board of Directors recognizes that recent events have caused concern, frustration, and loss of trust among vendors, customers, and the broader community,” says the post. ” We are sorry that this transition process took longer than many people wanted.”

The post says the board members hoped to hold a vendor meeting to address the concerns, but as members began receiving threats, they canceled it for safety reasons.

“Because of that, the board turned to the existing bylaws and guidance from the market’s attorney,” says the post. “The board determined that using the results of the most recent board election, held at the annual meeting in November 2025, was the safest and most democratic way to move forward without current board members personally selecting who would serve on the new board.”

The board members were replaced with the runners-up from the prior election results until a new board can be seated with enough members to conduct business under the bylaws. According to the bylaws, the board needs four members to run the co-op.

The new board of directors includes:

Landon Knowles, President

Phil Jorde, Vice President

Angel Wilder, Secretary

Stuart McKim, Treasurer

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the new board for comment and will update this article if they respond.

According to the Facebook post, the market will continue as scheduled on Saturday, May 9.

“The new board will be responsible for leading the organization moving forward, communicating with vendors, and determining what additional changes may be needed,” says the post. We appreciate the patience of vendors, customers, and community members as the new board gets its footing.”

The new board asks the public and local vendors for patience as they get used to their new positions and work to address every concern.

“We know this does not answer every question,” says the post. “Our hope is that this transition allows the market to move forward with new leadership and renewed focus on serving vendors and the community.”

The board also included a Frequently Asked Questions section in the post, addressing some of the community’s biggest concerns and questions over the last few days: