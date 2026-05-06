Coroner identifies woman who died in late night crash in Malad - East Idaho News

MALAD — The coroner has identified a woman who died following a single-car crash in Malad on Saturday night.

The Oneida County Coroner Brad Horsely identified the woman as 41-year-old Charlotte Facer of Malad.

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According to a news release from the Idaho State Police, the crash occurred at 11:55 p.m. at 2100 West and 1000 North.

Facer was driving a 2017 Polaris RZR when, for an unknown reason, she veered off the road and hit a tree.

She wasn’t wearing a seat belt and died on the scene. ISP was still investigating as of Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police says it’s grateful to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office and Oneida County EMS for assistance in responding.