Blackfoot woman charged for allegedly stealing man's phone to share nude photos of him - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — A 40-year-old woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a man’s cellphone and sending naked photos of the man involved in a sexual situation with another woman.

Griselda Ojeda Delgado is charged in Bingham County District Court with felony video voyeurism, publishing, disseminating or selling a sexual image or act of another without mutual consent.

According to court records, on Aug. 25, 2025, a Bingham County sheriff’s deputy met with a man who reported that Ojeda Delgado had stolen his cellphone and sent out nude photos of himself and his current fiancée to his ex-wife.

Deputies spoke with Odeda Delgado, who they said denied stealing the cellphone — reportedly telling deputies she found it — and denied sending any naked photos from it.

The man had his ex-wife send the photos she received to the deputy. According to court documents, deputies also found a translated Facebook message sent from Odeda Delgado to the man’s ex-wife, stating that the man had been cheating on her and she “wanted to get even.”

Deputies say the translated message said: “I’m sorry, erase the pictures, but I am suffering a lot because he told me he didn’t have anyone, and when we were still together, they sent each other all that filth, and I’m sorry.”

Deputies say Ojeda Delgado admitted to sending the naked photos on Dec. 22. A warrant was issued for her arrest on March 19, and she was booked into the Bingham County Jail on April 25 with a $10,000 bond. Ojeda Delgado paid bail and was released the same day.

A no-contact order was issued for the victim, and Ojeda Delgado is expected to appear for a preliminary hearing on Thursday. If convicted, she could face up to five years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Though Ojeda Delgado has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.