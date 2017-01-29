Weather Sponsor
20-year-old Idaho city councilman killed in car crash

LDS Church issues statement, expresses concern regarding refugees

Chilean tenor to perform love songs at BYU-Idaho

What colleges are doing to support the growing number of students with autism

Apple patents a vaporizer

City of Idaho Falls seeks public comment for downtown planning

Local Business

By: EastIdahoNews.com staff January 29, 2017 at 8:10 am

Local woman saved by N.Y. police while broadcasting suicide attempt on Facebook

Rexburg

By: Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com January 28, 2017 at 11:30 pm

Doctors remove 6-foot tapeworm through man’s mouth

Health & Fitness

By: Robert Jimison, CNN January 28, 2017 at 9:26 pm

The voices of postpartum depression survivors

News

By: Jessica Ivins, KSL.com January 28, 2017 at 9:00 pm

Judge halts implementation of Trump’s immigration order

National

By: Ariane de Vogue, Eli Watkins and Alanne Orjoux, CNN January 28, 2017 at 8:59 pm

Protesters decry Trump’s immigration policies

National

By: Ralph Ellis, CNN January 28, 2017 at 6:17 pm

Right to Life of Idaho distances itself from recent anti-abortion proposals

Idaho

By: Melissa Davlin, Idaho Reports January 28, 2017 at 4:20 pm

Massive fire destroys snowplows in Utah, causes millions in damages

Utah

By: McKenzie Romero, KSL.com January 28, 2017 at 2:32 pm

SCHIESS: Coldfooters rewarded at Ashton Reservoir

Living the Wild Life

By: Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com Columnist January 28, 2017 at 11:40 am

Christian rock band ‘Skillet’ coming to Idaho Falls

Entertainment

By: Stephan Rockefeller, EastIdahoNews.com January 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

Idaho Fish and Game captures fourth mountain lion kitten

Outdoors

By: Jennifer Jackson, Idaho Fish and Game January 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

Six victims, five aliases and a decades-old murder mystery

Idaho

By: Ray Sanchez and Dominique Debucquoy-Dodley, CNN January 27, 2017 at 6:36 pm
Voices of East Idaho

Living the Wild Life

 

by Bill Schiess

SCHIESS: Coldfooters rewarded at Ashton Reservoir

Living the Wild Life

 

by Bill Schiess

SCHIESS: Dirty birds invade backyards

The Art of Nerding Out

 

by Adam Forsgren

REVIEW: ‘xXx’ flick every bit as silly and ridiculous as it needs to

Dave Says

 

by Dave Ramsey

Ramsey: How to deal with roommate’s financial trouble

The Art of Nerding Out

 

by Adam Forsgren

FORSGREN: My Favorite Youtube Music Channels

Living the Wild Life

 

by Bill Schiess

SCHIESS: Ririe Reservoir is iced over — and the fishing is good

In Case You Missed It

Local veteran serving other veterans through mobility program

LIST: Monday school closures & delays

More than 500 people attend Women’s March in Idaho Falls