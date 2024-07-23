A popular Christmas concert is returning to the Mountain America Center this year - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Mountain America Center.

IDAHO FALLS – Mannheim Steamroller Christmas is returning to the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls this holiday season on Sunday, December 15, 2024.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster. Mannheim Steamroller Christmas was the first event ever to go on sale prior to the venue opening to the public in 2022 and sold out in nearly it’s first week of being announced. The popularity of the show prompted Mountain America Center to add a second afternoon show that year, making it one of the most successful stops on the 2022 Mannheim Steamroller Christmas national tour.

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America’s favorite holiday tradition for more than 35 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound.

This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia

effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and coproduce Tour performances with MagicSpace Entertainment.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis is co-produced by MagicSpace Entertainment. The company is a boutique producing and presenting firm focused on first-class properties and productions. Based in Park City, UT, the company has produced and presented national tours, Broadway shows, concerts, museum exhibits and sporting events worldwide for over 40 years with a powerhouse producing team focused on providing creative, marketing and general management expertise.

Additional information is available here.