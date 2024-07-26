Thousands expected to attend Latter-day Saint Young Single Adult conference in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding a conference for young single adults in Idaho Falls next month.

Around 2,000 participants are expected to attend the North America Central YSA Conference that is scheduled to run from Aug. 14-17 at the Mountain America Center.

The theme is “Think Celestial: A Guide to God’s Plan of Salvation” and single members of the church between 18-35 from around the world are invited.

Elder Gary Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles will speak at the conference, along with authors Brandon Sanderson and Heather Farrell, Elder Kim B. Clark, Sister Sharon Eubank and professor Ezra Gwilliam. The National Parks band will also perform.

Workshops, service projects, activities at Heise and other events will be held as part of the conference. The cost is $50 and interested participants can register here.