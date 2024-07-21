Idaho Falls woman launching African-American Art and Culture Center, and she's asking for your help - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – Months after establishing a meal-delivery service in Idaho Falls, Delphia Bradley wants to make sure the African-American voice is heard and represented in eastern Idaho.

The 38-year-old woman is working with a local organization to launch an African-American Art & Cultural Center in Idaho Falls. An exact date and location hasn’t yet been announced, but Bradley tells EastIdahoNews.com the goal is to open it sometime this fall.

“It’s going to include an African-American art gallery where people can come and look at art and purchase art. It’s going to be a place where we can have classes on African-American culture for the public. It’s going to be a space to have events,” Bradley says.

Though the classes will be available to anyone, Bradley is particularly interested in making sure the youth have an understanding of this topic.

She wants it to be a positive space for people to enjoy the music, dance and talents of African-Americans.

The nonprofit will run entirely on donations and she’s looking for sponsors to help her get it started.

RELATED | Woman finds refuge in eastern Idaho with vegan meal-delivery business

Bradley moved to Idaho from Shelton, Washington in December to escape abuse, harassment and racism. She previously opened a nonprofit called Blessings from my heart to your table, which provides resources to victims transitioning out of domestic violence and human trafficking. Her restaurant, Delphia Cajun Creole, is a fundraiser for this cause, which she’s now putting towards the culture center.

Delphia Bradley in January with some of her meal options at her kitchen space in Idaho Falls. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

She’s had a positive experience living in eastern Idaho and the art and culture center stems from her desire to educate and inform the community about the African-American experience.

“What I noticed here in Idaho Falls is that there’s not much to represent African-American culture,” Bradley explains. “With (new state regulations requiring school and public libraries to move materials deemed harmful to children), I think it’s important that African-American culture is taught and represented. If it’s not taught, it will die.”

RELATED | Local students encouraged to love themselves, others as part of black history event

Bradley is planning to have an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce when the art and culture center opens. A grand opening banquet is happening Oct. 26.

In the meantime, she’s asking those interested in supporting the cause to purchase meals through her website. Anyone who buys a pie, meal delivery or grand opening banquet tickets will help fund the center.

Books and other items, as well as monetary donations, are also appreciated. Send an email to delphiacajuncreole@gmail.com or text “BLESSINGS” to 33100 to learn more.

Additional information is available here or by scanning the QR code below.