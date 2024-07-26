Man flown to hospital, another taken by ambulance following crash in Twin Falls County - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

TWIN FALLS COUNTY – Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:30 a.m. Thursday on US 30, near milepost 241.8, Twin Falls County.

A silver 2016 Ford Focus was driving westbound on US 30. The driver, a 20-year-old male from Rogerson, crossed the double yellow lane divider, sideswiping a blue 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driven by 36-year old male from Hansen. The Ford continued westbound and crashed into an eastbound white 2015 Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 57-year old male from Kimberly.

The driver of the Ford was transported by air ambulance to a hospital. The driver of the Ram was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. All drivers were wearing seat belts. Both eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked for three and a half hours.

This crash remains under investigation.