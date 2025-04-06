One man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting - East Idaho News

Two blocks of West Bridger Street have been closed following an officer-involved shooting. | Logan Ramsey, EastIdahoNews.com

POCATELLO —- Authorities are conducting an investigation following an officer-involved shooting.

According to a news release from the Pocatello Police Department, officers were dispatched at 5:22 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of North Harrison Avenue to respond to a disturbance involving two males and a female. One of the males was allegedly intoxicated and in possession of a knife.

“Officers arrived on scene at 5:25 p.m.. During the encounter, officers were involved in a shooting with the male subject who was armed with a knife,” the release states.

The release said officers applied “immediate life-saving measures” on the man before he was transported to Portneuf Medical Center. The man’s current condition is unknown.

Officers from the Pocatello Police Department, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police were still present on West Bridger Street at 9 p.m. The authorities have the road closed from North Harrison Avenue up to North Main Street.

One of the neighbors in the area told EastIdahoNews.com he didn’t see anything happen but heard multiple shots fired.

The incident is under investigation by the East Idaho Critical Incident Task Force.

“We respectfully ask for the public’s patience as the investigation unfolds. In the meantime, we advise individuals to avoid the area while the investigation is ongoing,” according to the release.

EastIdahoNews.com will release more details about the incident when they become available.