New details released about bear attack in Yellowstone National Park - East Idaho News

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyoming – Temporary closures remain in place in Yellowstone National Park after two hikers were injured in a bear encounter Monday afternoon near Old Faithful.

The incident occurred on the Mystic Falls Trail, where officials believe a female grizzly with two or three cubs-of-the-year was involved in the attack. Cubs-of-the-year are bear cubs in their first year of life.

RELATED | Two hikers injured by at least one bear in Yellowstone National Park

Emergency responders, including law enforcement and EMS crews, provided aid at the scene before the hikers were airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The hikers were two brothers – a 15-year-old boy and a 28-year-old man. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

As a precaution, several backcountry areas northwest of Old Faithful are temporarily closed. These closures include the area west of Grand Loop Road from the north end of Fountain Flat Drive to Black Sand Basin, as well as multiple trails:

The following trails are also closed:

Fairy Falls Trail north of the Grand Prismatic Overlook

Sentinel Meadows Trail

Imperial Meadows Trail

Fairy Creek Trail

Summit Lake Trail

Backcountry campsites OG1, OD1, OD2, OD3, OD4, OD5

Fishing along the Firehole River and associated tributaries within the closure area

These areas are open:

Midway Geyser Basin

Grand Prismatic Overlook Trail from Fairy Falls Trailhead to the Grand Prismatic Overlook (trail is CLOSED beyond the overlook).

Black Sand Basin

Portions of the Firehole River outside of the closure is open to fishing

The last bear-related injury in Yellowstone occurred in September, and the park has not had a fatal attack since 2015.

Officials urge visitors to stay at least 100 yards from bears, carry bear spray, hike in groups, remain alert for signs of bear activity, avoid hiking during dawn or dusk, and never run if a bear is encountered.