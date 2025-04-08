8-year-old boy jumping on trampoline survives being thrown by wind 20 feet in air - East Idaho News

HERRIMAN, Utah (KSL TV) — A Herriman family is calling it a “miracle” that their son is alive after a terrifying ordeal.

While visiting relatives in St. George this week, 8-year-old Jake Smith was jumping on the trampoline when all of a sudden, a wind burst picked up the trampoline, causing it to go flying 20 feet in the air — with Jake on it.

“It happened so fast, without any warning,” mother Shellie Smith said. “My little boy flew up over two cinder block walls and curved around and then landed in the street.”

Shellie immediately ran over to Jake in terror. She said he sat up, seemingly unscathed, and asked her if it was a dream.

“And I said, ‘No, son, this wasn’t a dream, this was very real,'” she said. “He was able to tell me his name, his age and everything, like nothing happened.”

Eight-year-old Jake Smith is seen getting a CT scan after being blown 20 feet into the air. | Courtesy Shellie Smith

Jake got a CT scan at the hospital, ultimately walking away with just minor scratches and a slight concussion.

“The trauma department was like, ‘You don’t usually get this outcome in situations like this,'” Shellie said.

The Smiths are hoping their story will serve as a warning to other families to make sure their trampolines are securely mounted.

“Strap them down — they’re just like giant kites,” Brian Smith said.

“If you have a trampoline, get it bolted to the ground, because it can happen in seconds,” Shellie said.

Jake added he’s going to be cautious of the next trampoline he gets on.

“I’m gonna say, ‘Is yours bolted down,'” the 8-year-old said.

The Smiths expressed their relief to still have their son sitting next to them.

“I know that there were angels protecting my little boy, because they caught him,” Shellie said. “The fact that he’s here with me today is a complete miracle.”