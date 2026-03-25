BYU-Idaho student, who served LDS mission in Pocatello, dies in crash - East Idaho News

REXBURG — A 23-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student who died over the weekend and previously served a Latter-day Saint church mission in Pocatello will be “cherished by all who knew him.”

John G. Mills IV, or “Jay,” died on Saturday, March 21, near Preston from injuries due to a car crash.

BYU-Idaho Public Affairs Director Brett Crandall confirmed with EastIdahoNews.com that Mills had been a student at the university since 2025. He was a biology major.

According to his obituary, he was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He served a two-year church mission in the Pocatello area from August 2022 to August 2024.

Mills was from Cumming, Georgia. He was the oldest son in his family and had three siblings.

Courtesy Facebook

He had lived in Utah, Idaho, California and Georgia, his obituary said. Mills graduated from a high school in Georgia, where he was active in marching band, choir, and FBLA, which is Future Business Leaders of America.

A GoFundMe posted online reads, “Jay touched the lives of many, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him. The Mills family is facing unimaginable heartbreak, and their friends and community are coming together to support them in any way possible.”

As of Tuesday evening, over $20,100 has been raised out of a $20,000 goal.

“We invite you to join us in offering sincere prayers and support for the Mills family,” the GoFundMe said.

The crash

The single-vehicle rollover crash occurred on U.S. Highway 91 at 9:45 a.m., just north of Preston, on Saturday.

A 22-year-old driver was headed southbound on US-91, according to Idaho State Police. The driver went off-road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over the guardrail.

Mills, who was the passenger, died at the scene, and the driver, who has not been identified, was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts, ISP said.

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