Georgia man killed in US 91 rollover near Preston Saturday - East Idaho News

PRESTON — A Georgia man is dead following a rollover crash that happened on U.S. Highway 91 in Franklin County on Saturday morning.

A news release from Idaho State Police says the 23-year-old man was a passenger in a 2005 Toyota Highlander that rolled on U.S. 91 about 4 miles north of Preston.

The Highlander was southbound on the highway at about 9:45 a.m. when the driver, a 22-year-old man also from Georgia, “drove off the road, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled over the guardrail,” the news release states. Troopers did not give a reason why the vehicle may have left the roadway.

The passenger in the vehicle died at the scene, troopers said. The driver was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

State police did not release the names of either man on Saturday. The release says both men were wearing seat belts.

Troopers were assisted at the crash scene by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Fire Department.

The crash is being investigated by state police.