Three people rushed to hospital following five-vehicle crash during dust storm - East Idaho News

SODA SPRINGS — Idaho State Police are investigating a five-vehicle crash that left several people injured Wednesday afternoon on State Highway 34, just north of Soda Springs.

The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. at milepost 68 as a 2024 Toyota Prius carrying three people from Etna, Wyoming, was traveling northbound. Ahead of them, a 1996 Dodge Dakota, a 2005 Acura, and a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado had stopped on the highway while waiting for a dust storm to pass, according to ISP.

Investigators say the Prius attempted to pass the stopped vehicles but, while merging back into the lane, crossed into the southbound lane and blocked traffic. At the same time, a 2005 Dodge Ram driven by a 66-year-old Soda Springs man attempted to pass the line of vehicles. The Ram sideswiped the Silverado and then crashed into the Prius, which triggered a chain reaction that caused the Dakota to collide with the Acura,

All occupants except one passenger in the Prius were wearing seatbelts, ISP said. The three people in the Prius were taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

Both lanes of the highway were blocked for roughly three hours while emergency crews responded.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office, Soda Springs Police Department, and Caribou County EMS assisted at the scene. ISP continues to investigate the crash.