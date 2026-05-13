Man missing after crash in Bannock County found alive - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — A man who disappeared in Bannock County has been found.

According to an update from the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Kendall Thoren, 27, who disappeared after a single-vehicle crash in the Mink Creek and East Fork area around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, was “located alive and is being checked by medical experts.”

“We greatly appreciate the offers for help from the public. Your support and care for one another is what makes our community so great to work with,” the updated post reads.

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Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone told EastIdahoNews.com that Thoren’s family found him on Wednesday around noon.

Iannacone also said that no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue were conducting ground and aerial searches in the area, according to the Facebook post.

“Further details about the car crash or the manner of Kendall’s disappearance will not be shared at this time,” the post finishes.