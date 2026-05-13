LIVE UPDATES | Kouri Richins sentencing hearing underway - East Idaho News

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The sentencing hearing for Kouri Richins begins at 9:30 a.m. MDT in Summit County, Utah. The mother of three will be sentenced on five felony convictions, including aggravated murder. A jury found her guilty of killing her husband, Eric Richins, and other felonies, including insurance fraud, forgery and attempted murder. Richins could face 25 years to life in prison or life in prison without parole. EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton is in the courtroom and will post live updates during the hearing. The most recent updates are at the top of this page. Please excuse typos.

12:38 p.m. Lewis says there are only a handful of individuals serving life without parole who killed their spouse – and all but one of them killed a child or someone other than their spouse. Lewis says there are people serving 15 years to life who did acts more heinous than Kouri Richins. She lists some of those cases.

12:36 p.m. Wendy Lewis now speaking. She says you have to look at the entirety of the person when it comes to sentencing. You have to look at the totality of the circumstances. Lewis says if we treated our dogs like we treat someone locked down for 23 hours a day in prison, the dogs would be taken away. Lewis says life in prison without parole should be for the worst of the worst and Kouri is not in that group. There are currently 72 people in Utah serving life in prison without parole, Lewis says. She states some of the cases.

12:34 p.m. Emery says she’s not sharing her story to tell people how to feel. She says people can change. She works with domestic violence victims. Losing both of her parents so young made her very sad. “Hold tightly of the good memories of your father and in time, perhaps your mother too. Cling to your family for love and support. Let love reside in your hearts and not hate.”

12:32 p.m. Emery talks about wanting to see her father when she was 18. She was able to visit him in prison, and he apologized. They cried and embraced. She says he killed her mother, but she still needed her dad. Some years, Emery did not visit her dad in prison. Other years she did. She learned to let go and forgive. “This is when I truly mastered empathy and compassion.” Emery’s dad died last year in prison – four days before his 81st birthday.

12:30 p.m. The next person is named Emery and is appearing via WebEx. Wendy Lewis introduces Emery. When Emery was 13, her dad killed her mom while she and her brother were in the next room. He was convicted and her father was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole. Emery says her dad murdered her mom Patty in Park City in 1995. Emery says at the time of the murder, she wanted her dad to go prison for a long time. “I was afraid for my life and safety as well.” Family members raised Emery.

12:27 p.m. The prosecutor was in charge of the case of a man who killed someone. He was sentenced, and years later, the prosecutor was working for the state when he visited the state prison. The former prosecutor learned of a reconciliation between the victim’s family and the perpetrator. They asked if the prosecutor could help get the man out on parole. The man then died from suicide when he was falsely accused of accessing a computer system in prison. The former prosecutor says prison sentences without the possibility of parole should be reserved for the most serious of crimes.

12:25 p.m. The woman says the man who killed her son became one of the best people she knows. He wrote her a letter, apologized and it deepened the mother’s forgiveness. The woman says she believes in second chances and a life sentence destroys hope. The woman hopes Kouri decides to make her life better. Nester has a letter from a former prosecutor who imposed these types of punishments. Nester is keeping the name private.

12:23 p.m. Nester reads the letter from a woman whose son was murdered 30 years ago in a random act of violence. The lady who wrote the letter says she is not criticizing any of Eric’s family. “The criminal justice system needs more humanity. It needs more mercy,” the lady says. She says sending someone to prison without parole should be reserved for the most heinous crimes. She says her son’s killer spent the first 18 years in maximum security.

12:19 p.m. Ramos says hope can remain by giving a sentence that isn’t life in prison. A real measure of justice is not what we do when mercy is easy, it’s what we do when we preserve humanity when mercy is hard, Ramos says. Nester is back at the podium and says they are going to do something a little bit different by calling three people who don’t know Kouri but have been through a horrific journey.

12:17 p.m. Defense attorney Alex Ramos now speaking. He says he disagrees with the verdict, but respects the jury’s decision. He says the rule of law needs to be honored even in moments of pain. “As a Catholic, there is one authority higher than any courtroom or government power. That is God.” Life without parole is just a death penalty in disguise because it extinguishes hope, Ramos says, quoting Pope Francis.

12:15 p.m. Ronnie says he misses Eric’s family and misses their family. Ronnie says we don’t know what happened to Eric, but Kouri had nothing to do it and everyone knows that. He says the prosecution did not prove its case. Ronnie says the injustice that occurred in the courtroom will be righted in time and when the day comes, Kouri is going to change a lot of lives that need her help. “Until then, little sister, just know I’m right by your side. I love you.” Ronnie is done speaking.

12:12 p.m. The last letter is from Ronnie, Kouri’s brother. He begins by saying, “Little sister, I love you. I miss you. I miss our random banter. I miss our calls. I miss your constantly over-the-top attitude every time we speak. I miss our game nights. I miss our holidays. I miss you sending the boys to wake me up on Christmas morning. I miss our Sundays together. I miss our backyard games. I miss me and boys running all over you at sports in the backyard and Eric getting mad because you weren’t competitive enough.”

12:09 p.m. The next statement is from a pastor in the jail. He is one of four pastors who lead the services with inmates at the jail. He says Kouri has been coming for three years and participates in discussions. She is a help to other inmates, the pastor says, and her Bible doesn’t look new anymore. “It looks like a well-read book.” Final letter from the jail is from a volunteer named Heidi. She taught Kouri in the addiction-recovery program and taught her in a yoga class. Heidi says Kouri was a leader and a peacemaker who stayed above the pettiness that sometimes happens in jail.

12:06 p.m. Nester will now read several short statements from people who volunteer in the jail. The first is from an art facilitator. The person says that Kouri is full of grace and she hopes Kouri’s heart will lead her to faith and transformation. The next person teaches a Bible class in the jail. He says Kouri regularly goes to class and encourages other inmates to attend church. The teacher says he has witnessed Kouri’s kindness with other inmates.

12:03 p.m. The next letter is from someone who invested with Kouri and lost money. This person worked with Kouri on 10 or more houses. “I told her once in a text message that I was unofficially adopting her as my daughter,” the letter writer says. This person never met Eric. Kouri listed a house and had it sold in three days. The person says they didn’t feel the prosecution proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt. “May I appeal to the court that her sentencing may grant her the possibility of parole at some future time.”

12 p.m. Nester says the next two letters are from investors who worked with Kouri. The first letter implores the judge to impose the lowest sentence possible. The letter writer says that because the defense rested, the world only heard all the negative stuff. The person says Kouri never asked them to invest with them; rather, they asked her to invest. The person says that even in prison, Kouri could contribute positively to society. The letter writer says we all need to have hope and please don’t take that from Kouri. The person did not leave their name.

11:58 a.m. Kouri goes to church, studies late into the night and prays for her boys every day. She writes to her sons “though her letters are returned to her unopened. She has not stopped trying to contact them.” Greg says the Kouri he talks to “each day” is still filled with goodness and kindness. “I’m not here to argue with the verdict of this court. I’m here to tell you the person I have known for over seven years is still there. Still trying.”

11:57 a.m. Greg says Kouri would often forego commission for families who couldn’t afford a home. He says Kouri’s kindness has not gone away. When new inmates arrive frightened or disoriented, Kouri steps in to help. She has tutored inmates to further their education and helps them write letters. “When women in her unit receive bad news from their home, she is the first to sit with them and comfort them. She has used her time inside to study and she takes her studies very seriously.”

11:54 a.m. Greg Hall will now address the court. He begins by expressing his deepest sympathy for the Richins and Darden families. Greg says he has known Kouri personally and professionally for over seven years. They have stayed in contact by phone or text throughout her incarceration. Greg says before being arrested, Kouri looked for people who are struggling. Kouri volunteered with her boys at the soup kitchen to teach them about service and kindness.

11:51 a.m. Next letter is from someone who did not want their name used. Nester is reading it. The person who wrote the letter talks about babysitting for the young boys. “The home was beautifully decorated. The walls were lined with photos of the boys at different ages and they had a wonderful play room over the garage.” The letter says Kouri left detailed meal plans once when she went out of town and the babysitter loved the recipes so much she used them herself. The letter-writer says she doesn’t want to minimize the tragedy of this case. The person writing the letter asks for 25 years to life rather than life in prison for Kouri.

11:50 a.m. Doreen says this conviction does not erase the years of compassion and humanity. “The woman I know is compassionate, intelligent, nurturing and deeply human.” Doreen says whatever sentence is imposed will affect Kouri and her children. “Her children still need their mother’s guidance, love, and presence.” Doreen asks for mercy and compassion.

11:47 a.m. Bree says there have been inconsistencies in the investigation, and Kouri is an imperfect person fighting for grace. Kouri’s Aunt Doreen wrote a letter that Nester is now reading. Doreen says this is heartbreaking to speak about someone she cares deeply about. “I believe you in Kouri and I’m very proud to be your aunt,” Doreen’s letter says. “The woman I know is not the monster these proceedings made her to be.” Doreen says she thinks about the mother Kouri was and that Kouri’s children were her entire world.

11:45 a.m. Kathy Nester will now read a letter from Bree Darden, Kouri’s sister-in-law. She recently had a baby and can’t be here. Bree says she met Kouri and her family eight years ago. “Their family wasn’t perfect. No one’s is. But those boys were loved beyond belief…My heart goes out to the three boys as they don’t deserve to be going through all this.” Bree says she misses the boys every day and that Kouri is one of the most selfless people she knows.

11:44 a.m. Renee asks the judge to see the whole picture. “Please leave room for hope of a life with her boys. The impact of this tragedy will remain with Kouri and her children for the rest of their lives…I love you Kouri and I will always stand by you.” Renee returns to the gallery.

11:42 a.m. Renee says she is speaking as Kouri’s sister and recognizes the loss of Eric. She does want to minimize the loss and says this has been a tragedy for the family. Renee says Kouri writes to her boys every week and reaches out to her sons every holiday and birthday. Renee says Kouri has been beside her throughout her life and been the glue that held the family together. She hosted every Christmas, every family vacation, and made sure nobody felt forgotten or left behind.

11:40 a.m. Lisa says she does not believe Kouri did what she was convicted of. She asks the judge to have mercy and ask “from a mother’s heart ask that Kouri be given a sentence that will allow her to have a presence in her children’s lives.” Lewis is done reading Lisa’s letter. We will now here from Renee Odom.

11:37 a.m. “Kouri is not a perfect person,” Lisa says. Lisa says Kouri supports therapy and counseling for her sons. Kouri’s concern for her sons remains “constant and unwavering,” Lisa says. Lisa writes that Kouri is grieving the loss of the man she loves. Lisa says like many marriages, Kouri and Eric faced challenges. They went to marriage counseling and their relationship was strengthened.

11:34 a.m. Lisa says Kouri provided assistance to Eric’s family after his mother died in Hawaii. Kouri routinely provided childcare for her sister-in-law’s children, Lisa wrote, and Kouri always participated in family milestones. Kouri was a source of calm and connection in the Richins family, Lisa wrote in her letter. Kouri’s compassion extended beyond family, Lisa wrote, and maintained close supportive friendships.

11:32 a.m. Kouri says three weeks after Eric died, her uncle passed away. Lisa says she and Kouri are profoundly close. “Our relationship is built on mutual reliance, trust and love.” Lisa says she helped care for the boys and Eric. Kouri also shares a strong bond for her brother, Lisa says.

11:31 a.m. Lisa says the book Kouri wrote was not for profit, but was meant to help children dealing with grief. Lisa says Kouri is a great aunt who organizes family gatherings. Lisa says Kouri regularly attended church with her children. “These are not isolated gestures. They reflect a longstanding pattern of generosity and care for others.”

11:29 a.m. Lisa says Kouri volunteered at school, served as a scout leader, coached sporting teams, and was involved in activities. Lisa says Kouri consistently showed compassion for others. She assembled care kits for those in need and donated 100 pairs of snow boots to kids at the local school.

11:27 a.m. Lisa asks the judge to consider Kouri as a whole person “beyond the headlines.” She talks about Kouri getting her education, marrying Eric and building a family. Lisa says Kouri had profound grief after Eric’s death and wrote the children’s book. While in jail, Kouri earned a paralegal certificate and then earned her MBA. “She continues to seek opportunities for further education.”

11:25 a.m. Lisa writes about the boys and how involved they were. She says they first lost their father, then their mother, who helped them grieve. “She even found creative ways to help them cope emotionally during this period.” Then they lost their mother, Lisa wrote. She says the boys had a positive relationship with their mother. All the transitions compounded their grief. “As a grandmother who helped raise their children, I have also lost daily contact with them.” She says the separation has been devastating.

11:22 a.m. First letter is from Kouri’s mother Lisa Darden. Defense attorney Wendy Lewis is going to read it. Kouri’s mom is here in the courtroom. She was concerned about her ability to read them. “Your honor, Kouri is my daughter. First and foremost, I want to acknowledge my loss of Eric. He will never be forgotten by many people whose lives he’s touched, or me. Eric once saved my life and I will carry that gratitude with me every day.” Darden’s letter says she wants to speak about her grandsons. “Whatever sentence is imposed will shape their lives forever. I will continue to watch the boys grow. I will keep them in my prayers.” Lisa says Kouri is more than the worst day of her life.

11:19 a.m. Nester says we will hear from three people who don’t know Kouri. One is a woman whose son was murdered, another is a woman whose father killed her mother, and the other is a former prosecutor who witnessed the rehabilitation of someone he put behind bars for life. Nester says the decisions made by this court today can reflect humanity and hope and belief in forgiveness. Nester says Kouri will speak for about 30 minutes. “Her allocution is unusually long. She has worked very hard on it.”

11:18 a.m. Nester says we will hear good things about Kouri and she can contribute positively to society. Nester says if given life without parole, Kouri would be locked down for 23 hours a day. “For all intents and purposes, they are treated as death row inmates.” There are no in-person visits; they have no hope of any reunification with the people they love, Nester says.

11:14 a.m. Nester says Kouri did not do what she was convicted of. Nester says the defense team is committed to their duty throughout this trial. “It is our privilege and honor to stand beside Kouri. We believe in her innocence completely.” Nester says she recognizes that the court has a sacred duty in administering its sentence. “We have a prayerful hope that mercy will prevail over retribution.”

11:13 a.m. We are back in court. Kathryn Nester will have some opening remarks and then she has some letters that will be read. Nester says due to publicity, several people have asked that only the judge and prosecutor know their names. They did not want to appear on camera. Nester says Alex Ramos will then have brief remarks. Three witnesses will then be called. Wendy Lewis will then speak. Then Kouri will speak.

10:55 a.m. The state has no further victim statements. We are now in recess until 11:10 a.m.

10:53 a.m. C.R. says he feels annoyed to have to go to counseling and tell the story about what happened “55 million times.” He would like to not have to go to counseling and not worry about anything after the trial is over. He says he wants Kouri to be convicted of a life sentence. “I miss my dad. I don’t miss Kouri, I will tell you that.” Sarah is now done.

10:51 a.m. Sarah is now reading a statement written by C.R. He is now 13. “I think the judge should know that my dad was a good person and very thoughtful and helped whoever needed help. He was always taking the extra mile to help people.” C.R. says he was sleeping and went to get a drink of water. He says he believes Kouri gave Eric fentanyl in the living room. C.R. says he is sad. He feels mad that he feels sad. Kouri was always drunk or gone and he was locked in his room. Kouri threatened to kill his lizard because they didn’t want to watch a show with her, C.R. says.

10:49 a.m. A.R. says he won’t be able to go camping or fishing with his dad. “You took away everything from me and my brothers. I don’t want you out of jail because I will not feel safe if you are out. You have never said sorry for anything you have done. With you in jail, I will be able to feel safe without worrying about your hurting me or anyone I love.”

10:47 a.m. W.R. says he wants his mom to go to prison forever. Christina Green will now read a statement for A.R. “You took away my dad for no reason other than greed. You only cared about yourself and your stupid boyfriends. I had to be a parent for W. You were not concerned about our health. When we got hurt, you didn’t even care. When C got run over by a side-by-side, you made him to a soccer game without taking him to the doctor. You shamed us when you didn’t want to eat uncooked lasagna that you made. Then you made us watch videos of children starving in war areas. You wanted to scare us into eating something that wasn’t cooked.”

10:45 a.m. Jessica Black now approaches. She is a registered therapist and is reading a victim impact statement on behalf of one of the boys. She says she will read their words exactly as the boys said. This is from W.R. “I woke up to sirens and there were a lot of people at our house. I was scared. I was in a bedroom with my brothers.” W.R. says that after his dad died, Kouri put him in the basement with her brother and would take her to places that smelled really bad. “She took away my dad. It’s made me have a hard time trusting people. I was scared that Kouri’s family would come to my school and take me.”

10:42 a.m. Amy says she didn’t just lose her brother, she lost her sister-in-law. They were friends. She says she has to grieve someone who is still alive, and the grief sits there heavy every day. “This crime has fractured our family in ways outsiders don’t understand.” Amy says she never knew evil like this existed. Kouri danced on Eric’s grave for profit, Amy says. “Eric died trying to be his children’s shield. He can no longer protect them, so now the responsibility is on this court.” Amy asks judge to sentence Kouri to life in prison without parole.

10:39 a.m. Amy says she begged Eric to leave Kouri. She feels guilty that he didn’t. She says trauma has crept into every aspect of her family’s lives. They have lived in a constant state of grief. Amy says she lost her job as a professor in Montana on the day she was subpoenaed to appear in court. “The most devastating loss is one that isn’t in any police report…I suffered a traumatic miscarriage of twins. We lost our children. We lost the future we were building. Kouri’s actions didn’t just end one life. They reached out and stifled the loss of our unborn children as well.”

10:37 a.m. Amy says that she couldn’t see the monitors or exhibits during the trial. When she approached the court about it, she says she was told she could watch the trial on Court TV. She still has not seen all the evidence that was presented, she says. “Some day, those boys will grow up and look back at the records of this trial. I need the truth to be the only thing they find. The claims made against Eric’s character were not legal defenses…they were lies.”

10:34 a.m. “What makes this crime uniquely heinous is that their grief will never pass (referring to Eric’s boys),” Amy says. She says there are the years of childhood where a boy learns to be a man. “Eric’s death didn’t end the harm; it began a grinding process of retraumatizing,” Amy says her family was forced to grieve under public scrutiny. She received a message one day from a burner phone that said, “You think you’re funny? Kouri will get the last laugh. Your jealousy is as disgusting as your family.” Law enforcement later confirmed through warrants that the message came from Kouri, Amy says.

10:33 a.m. Amy talks about being in school and getting a text from Eric that said, “Come outside.” She walked out and he had flowers for her. Amy had just bought her first truck and Eric said, “We need to get some mud on your tires.” They went up to the mountains and took the truck off-roading. “It was exhilarating and terrifying, but I felt safe because he was there. That was Eric. He made life bigger. That is the brother I lost and that is the father his boys lost.”

10:31 a.m. Amy Richins approaches the podium. She says today is Eric’s 44th birthday. “Today is a cruel reminder of another year Eric will never see and a reminder of the fatherhood that was stolen from his three sons.” Amy says Eric was outgoing, confident, funny, competitive, dependable, driven and fiercely loyal. He was a leader, a hard worker, a coach, a businessman, a best friend, a brother, and a son. “But more than anything, people describe him as a phenomenal father.”

10:30 a.m. Clint says Kouri chose greed, lust, adultery, and murder. Clint asks judge to impose a sentence of life without parole.

10:28 a.m. “Kouri has demonstrated zero accountability or remorse. She continues to portray herself as the victim. She has used the legal system as part of her schemes,” Clint says. He says there is continued hostility from Kouri and her family to Eric’s family. “Statements they have made about going to war and ‘getting the Richins’ rather than remorse or acceptance of responsibility,” Clint says.

10:26 a.m. Clint says Eric’s death caused fear, suffering and pain. “Kouri was fantasizing about a dream life without Eric.” Clint thanks law enforcement, experts, jurors, the judge, and everyone who worked tirelessly to uncover the truth. He also thanks the community for showing unwavering support for Eric’s boys. “The boys are succeeding and thriving because of the people around them to continue to provide support.”

10:24 a.m. “Please do not let my brother’s life be worth more than a 25-year prison sentence. Please do not create a possibility for Kouri to endanger Eric’s sons, my daughters. Please sentence Kouri to life in prison without the possibility of parole.” Katie is done speaking. Clint Benson, her husband, will now speak.

10:22 a.m. Katie says this case has been covered my media outlets around the world. She says Kouri is now famous – she’s famous because she poisoned her husband, she Googled luxury prisons in America, and she victimized her own children. “The fame and attention are directly proportional to the evil that has gone on here,” Katie says. “Kouri did not only harm Eric, she permanently harmed three children under the age of 10.”

10:20 a.m. Katie says when Eric told her he had changed the trust agreement, she begged him to leave Kouri. Eric told Katie his son did not like her and wanted to be far away from her, but he knew divorce carried a significant risk. “He could never allow his children to spend half their time away from him because of what they would be exposed to.” Eric believed Kouri was deeply dangerous, Katie says. Kouri’s mouth falls open as Katie says this and speaks with her attorney.

10:18 a.m. Katie goes on to say that Kouri has made their lives horrible. Katie mentions the Walk the Dog letter and how Kouri planned to target Katie’s daughters. “It takes a sick mind to target kids.” Kouri is staring at Katie while she speaks and seems surprised by what is being said. She shakes her head. Katie: “I am not the only one who is afraid. There are three little boys who worry constantly that Kouri might show up one day and take them away. Eric’s sons deserve so much better. They are not bargaining chips or cash cows for some twisted children’s book about grief.”

10:16 a.m. Katie says Kouri drained the bank accounts that Eric had set up for the boys. Kouri sued Katie three times to get access to Eric’s assets. “She knows that none of Eric’s assets are going to me, my dad or Eric’s sister. She knows the money is going to his boys and for four years, she has been trying to take their inheritance from them.” Katie mentions that Kouri’s civil lawsuits live on. She says they have been grueling and expensive. “Every dollar on those lawsuits is a dollar Eric’s boys won’t get.”

10:13 a.m. Katie says almost immediately after Eric died, she cut off the boys from their family. “She used them as a bargaining chip” and used them to get access to the trust assets, Katie says. Katie says the boys were led to believe that she hated them and was trying to take Eric’s money for herself. Kouri told the boys they would be homeless and starving, Katie says. “Prior to Eric’s death, our families were very close. Our daughters and his sons were very close.”

10:10 a.m. Eric was very close with his mom, Katie says. She says Eric’s life and actions tell a story of goodness, strength and character. “The saddest part for me, in all of this, is that I got something with Eric that his kids never did. Time.” Katie says the eldest son told her that he didn’t even get ten years with his dad. Katie says it’s devastating that his sons will live nearly their entire lives without their dad. “By the time they are 44 years old, which is how old Eric would be today, they will have little to no actual members of Eric because their mother planned and carried out his murder. She could not have done anything more selfish or more cruel for those boys.” Katie says Kouri gave the boys permanent trauma.

10:09 a.m. “Today is Eric’s birthday. I stand before you because he can’t,” Katie says as she begins to cry. “Nearly every aspect of our lives has been permanently changed.” Katie says Eric was a phenomenal person and they were extremely close. “Wherever Eric went, I usually tagged along right behind.” Eric was nicknamed Richey and she was nicknamed Little Richey. Katie says Eric made sure his kids were always having fun, taught them how to be respectful and kind and everything he did was for his boys.

10:07 a.m. Katie Richins now approaches the lectern. She begins by saying that multiple people deserve credit and appreciation. Prosecutors, detectives, friends and others. “To all of you, please know this would not be possible without your efforts, your support, and the strength of the community that has stood beside us.” Katie thanks the judge and the jury.

10:04 a.m. Gene asks the judge to sentence Kouri to life in prison without parole. Gene thanks everyone who has investigated and worked on the case. “We are deeply thankful to the prosecution team,” Gene says, naming all the prosecutors. “We also want to recognize and thank Todd (Gabler – the PI) for his dedication.” Gene thanks the family advocate, Grace. Gene thanks the sheriff’s office and detectives. “We thank you, your honor, for your patience, professionalism and stewardship of this process.” Gene thanks all the jurors. “Nothing can bring Eric back. Nothing can restore what has been taken from his sons, from our family and from this community, but accountability matters here. Justice matters. Eric mattered. His life, his love mattered. His example mattered. He will always be remembered as a devoted father…and a man who made lives of those around him better. We miss him every day and will continue to honor his memory.”

10:02 a.m. “Eric’s boys lost a father. I lost my son. His sisters lost their brother. Our family lost a man who represented the very best of what a person could be. The ripple effects of this loss extend beyond our family. The children he coached lost a mentor, a role model,” Gene says. People sitting with Eric’s family are wiping tears from their eyes.

10 a.m. Gene says the sports teams still break their huddle by saying, “1-2-3 Eric.” “I miss watching him grow into a man I was so proud of. One of the greatest joys of my life was seeing the kind of father he had become.” Gene says Eric was fully present in his kids’ lives. “Eric was also an amazing brother two sisters.” Gene says Eric was a trusted business partner, colleague, and member of the community. “He treated people with respect, showed gratitude even for the smallest acts of kindness, and gave freely of himself because that’s simply who he was.”

9:58 a.m. Gene Richins approaches the podium. “Eric was first and foremost an incredible father. To his three boys, his sons were his world and he was theirs also. They didn’t just see him as a dad, they saw him as their best friend, their coach, their mentor. He was present in every part of their life.” Gene says Eric would coach and support every child on his boys’ sports teams. “He built character and friendship. He gave him time freely because he cared deeply about helping young people grow into strong, kind and capable individuals.”

9:56 a.m. Bloodworth asks that Richins be ordered to pay restitution to the insurance companies and repay Summit County for the trial. “Kouri Richins earned this.” Bloodworth says fathers are not meant to bury sons. Gene Richins will speak first. Katie Richins Benson, Clint Benson and Dr. Amy Richins will then present their victim impact statements. “There are no greater victims in this case than Eric’s three young boys. The defendant took both of their parents from them.” Three of the counselors will present the boys victim impact statements.

9:53 a.m. Bloodworth now takes the stand and says that on Valentine’s Day 2022, Kouri Richins tried and failed to murder her husband and father of their kids. “She used poison and for money. Such a person should never again lurk among the rest of us. Her children should never worry that they may one day encounter her. For these reasons, the reasons set forth in the state’s sentencing memorandum, and for boundless other reasons, the state requests the court impose a sentence of life in prison without parole on count one.”

9:52 a.m. Judge says Eric’s family could qualify for a stalking injunction in the future and mentions the juvenile court could put in restrictions between Kouri and her kids. Judge asks Nester if she’s had a chance to review the pre-sentence report with Kouri. Nester says there are inaccuracies related to the factual recitations that happened during the trial.

9:50 a.m. Judge says he doesn’t like what he’s about to say, but under the law, he cannot legally grant a protective order against Eric’s family and their children. He says the legislature needs to take a hard look at the law “to fill this gap explicitly, but they haven’t done it yet.”

9:48 a.m. Defense attorney Kathy Nester agrees with the judge and says he can’t legally grant the order. Nester says Kouri could never send her sons a birthday card. Judge says to take the kids out of it and only talk about Eric’s siblings. Judge says Kouri has not lost her parental rights and that would be handled in juvenile court. Nester says Kouri has no plans to contact Eric’s family.

9:43 a.m. Judge addressing Bloodworth’s request for a continuance protective order. Bloodworth asked the judge to rule that Kouri cannot have contact with her children unless they initiate it. Judge Mrazik says he isn’t sure he can legally grant the order. Bloodworth says even though Utah law considers Eric as the only technical victim, the kids and other family members are victims too.

9:40 a.m. Judge discussing the need to set a restitution hearing. It will be at 1:30 p.m. on July 31 and the hearing will be in-person.

9:36 a.m. Judge explains how today will go. He will address some administrative issues, the prosecutor will call victims to speak, Kouri can speak if she wants to. Judge says everyone in the courtroom deserves respect while in the courtroom so there can be no outward reactions to what it said today. “This is an emotionally charged situation reasonably so, but no outward reactions.”

9:34 a.m. The two rows for Eric’s family are full. Each of the two rows reserved for Kouri’s are half empty. Judge Richard Mrazik has entered the courtroom and is on the bench.

9:30 a.m. I am in the courtroom. Kouri Richins is sitting at the defense table in a lime green jail uniform. Her mother and other supporters are on the back two rows of the courtroom. Eric Richins family and friends are on the first two rows. Prosecutor Brad Bloodworth and his team are at the prosecutors table.