Three-vehicle crash near Idaho Falls after driver fails to yield to school bus - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 6:48 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash, which occurred on U.S. Highway 26 near North 45th East, just east of Idaho Falls.

A 2017 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by a 32-year-old female from Ririe, was traveling westbound on Highway 26 when the driver failed to yield to a stopped school bus with lights operational for picking up children at a designated school bus pick-up. The Chevrolet Traverse struck the rear of a stopped 2014 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 42-year-old male from Idaho Falls. The Silverado then struck the rear of the 2011 International School Bus, driven by a 43-year-old female from Idaho Falls.

All occupants were wearing a seatbelt. No children on the school bus were injured. The drivers of the Traverse and the Silverado were transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital.

The roadway was blocked for approximately 2 hours while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

Idaho State Police was assisted by Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Transportation Department.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.