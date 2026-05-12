Man missing in Bannock County after crash - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

The sheriff’s office put out a call in a Facebook post on Tuesday, notifying the public that Kendall Thoren, 27, is missing. Thoren was last seen around 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, following a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mink Creek and East Fork.

“We appreciate the community’s concern and willingness to assist,” the post reads.

The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office and Search & Rescue are conducting ground and aerial searches of the area, the post reads, also saying that the crash is under investigation.

The sheriff’s office says Thoren does not have his phone on him.

Thoren is described as a white man, 6 feet tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on Thoren’s location, contact the sheriff’s office at (208) 236-7111.

“Please be aware that any individual or group searches are conducted at your own risk,” the post reads.