Police say bomb threat at local high school was a hoax - East Idaho News

UPDATE

BANCROFT – Following a bomb threat at North Gem High School in Bancroft Wednesday morning, authorities have determined it wasn’t credible.

The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office was alerted around 11:30 a.m. after reports of a bomb threat. Out of an abundance of caution, students were evacuated and school was canceled for the rest of the day. As of 12:30 p.m., Sheriff Adam Mabey said all the students made it home safely and were reunited with their parents.

All schools in Caribou County were notified of the incident and initiated their own individual security protocols.

After securing the high school grounds and conducting an investigation, the Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports in a news release that “no actionable threats were found to school or community.”

The release, posted on the agency’s Facebook page around 2:30 p.m., says “the threat, which mentioned serious actions towards the school, was found to be false.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify a suspect. Mabey tells EastIdahoNews.com deputies aren’t sure who is responsible, and the case is still under investigation.

“If I can determine who did it, they will be charged,” Mabey says.

Mabey praises the “calm and professional actions of the school staff, responding law enforcement agencies and the community members/parents.” With their help, Mabey says “we were able to bring the response to a good conclusion.”

Those who helped include the Soda Springs and Montpelier Police Departments, Bear Lake Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and the Idaho Dept. of Corrections. Caribou County EMS and the Regional STAR Team were also on standby and readily available during the ordeal.

ORIGINAL STORY

BANCROFT – Students at North Gem High School in Bancroft were evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat.

The threat happened around 11:30 a.m., according to an anonymous tipster who called EastIdahoNews.com.

Details about the threat are not yet available. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey tells EastIdahoNews.com that they are in the process of securing the property to conduct an investigation and determine whether the threat is legitimate.

“To be on the safe side, we have evacuated the school and are sending the children home. There is no threat to the children and the property is being secured. Child-parent unification is in process,” Mabey says.

As of 12:30 p.m., Mabey says the students are all safe at home.

EastIdahoNews.com will provide updates as we receive them.