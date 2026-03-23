Coroner identifies passenger who died after a single vehicle rollover crash - East Idaho News

PRESTON — The Franklin County coroner has identified the passenger who died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 91 over the weekend.

Franklin County Coroner Ron Smellie identified the man as 23-year-old John G. Mills IV from Cumming, Georgia.

According to an Idaho State Police news release, the fatal crash occurred on Saturday, March 21, 2026, at approximately 9:45 a.m. at mile marker 13 north of Preston.

RELATED | Georgia man killed in US 91 rollover near Preston Saturday

A 22-year-old driver was headed southbound on US-91. The driver went off-road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over the guardrail.

Mills IV succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the driver, who has not been identified, was transported by ground ambulance to the local hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

The Idaho State Police was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s office and the Franklin County Fire Department.