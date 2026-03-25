One person hospitalized after pickup and septic truck collide in stinky crash - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after a pickup truck and a septic tank truck crashed outside Idaho Falls.

According to Bonneville County Sheriff Sgt. Bryan Lovell, deputies, and Idaho State Police troopers responded to a crash around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 26 and North 45th East.

A septic struck, and a pickup collided in Bonneville County. | Courtesy photo

One person was transported to a local hospital due to the crash, according to ISP spokesman Lt. Marvin Crane. It is not clear which vehicle the injured person was in.

Witnesses say it smells like “sewage and diesel” in the area.

Crane says officials are still cleaning up the crash in the area, and traffic has been slowed. Expect delays.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to ISP for more information and will update as soon as we learn more.