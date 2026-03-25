Idaho Falls woman faces felony charge for allegedly smoking meth while pregnant - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local woman is facing a felony charge after police say she tested positive for methamphetamine shortly after giving birth.

Rose Marry Smith, 26, is charged with one felony count of injury to a child. The charging documents refer to Smith as Huff, but other court records list her as Smith.

If Smith is found guilty, she could spend up to 10 years in prison.

According to court documents, a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department was assigned to investigate a report taken by an officer on Aug. 31, 2025.

The initial report stated that Smith had given birth to a child on Aug. 29, when both she and a man — who does not have any charges filed against him — tested positive for methamphetamine.

Police say the man admitted to using methamphetamine, but Smith denied using prior to getting to the hospital.

While at the hospital, medical staff repeatedly reminded Smith and the man to change and feed the child, but they did not. The document states that the child was taken away from Smith and the man on Aug. 31.

On Sept. 2, the detective learned that the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare and an Idaho Falls police officer visited Smith’s residence, where another child was located and taken from her custody.

Looking at a report from health and welfare officials, the detective learned that Smith and the man had not complied with any drug testing requirements since the infant was born. The report also said that the infant was diagnosed with a heart condition and that her eyes were not functioning properly.

Court documents say the detective paid a visit to Smith’s residence on Sept. 25 and found the yard filled with clutter that had spilled onto the driveway.

The detective noted a foul odor emanating from within the home, and multiple dogs were heard barking. Once outside, the detective said Smith and a man were both observed to have feces smeared on parts of their body.

Discussing the diagnoses of the infant, the documents say Smith told the detective that the infant’s condition wasn’t as bad as the detective was making it appear.

When asked by the detective about her use of methamphetamine, Smith admitted to smoking the narcotic and did so while she was pregnant, the charges say.

Though Smith has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean she committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.