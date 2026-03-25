Officials release name of man killed in motorcycle crash in central Idaho - East Idaho News

HEYBURN — Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 24 near Heyburn that resulted in the death of a 21-year-old Rupert man on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old man was identified as Keaton Andrew Ring, according to a news release from Minidoka County Coroner Lucky Bourn.

The fatal crash occurred at 5:30 p.m., about 3 miles north of Heyburn, ISP said in a release. It involved a gray 2024 Toyota Camry and a gray 2025 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Troopers reported that the Camry, driven by a 22-year-old male with a 49-year-old male passenger, both from Rock Springs, Wyoming, was northbound on West 200 South when it attempted to turn westbound onto Idaho Highway 24.

Ring was driving a motorcycle east on Idaho Highway 24 when he collided with the Camry.

The coroner’s release stated that the Camry pulled out in front of Ring’s motorcycle, causing the bike to hit the rear of the Camry. Ring succumbed to his injuries on scene.

All occupants in the Toyota were wearing seat belts, and Ring was wearing a helmet.

The northbound lane was blocked for approximately two hours.