74-year-old Bonneville County man killed in 2-car crash Friday - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 74-year-old man has died, and two others are recovering from serious injuries after a car crash in Idaho Falls on Friday.

The crash happened at the intersection of N. 5th West and 81st North (Riverfront Drive) about 12:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Doyle Barney, of Bonneville County, died from his injuries at the scene, the release said, despite the life-saving efforts from deputies and paramedics who responded.

Barney was driving a Chrysler van south on 5th West when it was struck by a Toyota Corolla that was eastbound on 81st N., according to deputies. The Toyota “failed to yield at the stop sign,” the release states.

A 72-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the van, and the 20-year-old man who was driving the Toyota were both transported to the hospital with “significant injuries,” deputies said. An update on their conditions was not given.

Further details about the crash were not available Saturday, and deputies said it remains under investigation.