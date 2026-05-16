Local hot tub store, Brady's, closing after 40 years - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The local hub for hot tubs, exercise equipment, water treatment systems, game tables, saunas and massage chairs, Brady’s, is closing up shop.

The store’s closing was announced in a Facebook post earlier this week.

“Following the passing of my brother and business partner, Steve, last year, I decided it was time to retire,” owner Brad Brady wrote in the post. “We spent seven months working on a deal to sell the business; however, at the final moment, the manufacturer withdrew its support. Consequently, we have no choice but to close our doors forever.”

In the post, Brady said the Idaho Falls community has been the backdrop of his entire life.

Brady said his family originally moved to Idaho Falls in 1965 when he was 4 years old. At 6 years old, he was running behind the family station wagon, handing out flyers for their vacuum business. By the time he was 10 years old, he was repairing vacuums like his older brothers. By 12 years old, he was installing water softeners.

After serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Coral Sea and returning home with a back injury, Brady said he discovered the healing power of hydrotherapy. The family then transitioned to the hot tub business, where they’ve stayed for 40 years.

“I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for your support over the decades,” Brady said. “As we prepare to start this new chapter, we are holding a final closeout sale to clear our remaining inventory as quickly as possible.”

EastIdahoNews.com reached out to Brady’s for comment, but has not received a response.