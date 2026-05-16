Motorcyclist dies, pickup driver taken into custody following crash near Filer - East Idaho News

FILER — The Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Friday evening on eastbound US-30, just east of Filer.

The crash happened around 5:25 p.m. at milepost 214, according to Idaho State Police.

A 39-year-old Twin Falls man was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson westbound on US-30 when a 2017 Nissan Frontier entered the highway from E 2600 N. The motorcycle collided with the side of the pickup, driven by a 49-year-old Twin Falls man.

The motorcyclist was taken by ground ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, who was wearing a seat belt, was not transported from the scene. He was medically evaluated at a local hospital, cleared, and subsequently taken into custody. Authorities have not yet released details on potential charges.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Filer Fire Department, and Magic Valley Paramedics assisted at the scene.

The Idaho State Police continue to investigate the crash.