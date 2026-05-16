 Search and rescue teams respond to 17 Mile Cave in Bonneville County - East Idaho News
Idaho

Search and rescue teams respond to 17 Mile Cave in Bonneville County

  Published at  | Updated at
Daniel V. Ramirez

Daniel V. Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

Authorities at the mouth of 17 Mile Cave on Friday night. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Authorities at the mouth of 17 Mile Cave on Friday night. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a possible emergency situation Friday evening at 17 Mile Cave, a lava tube about 16 miles west of Idaho Falls near U.S. Highway 20.

Authorities were alerted at around 7 p.m. that a vehicle had been parked and abandoned at the entrance of the cave for a lengthy period of time. The person who alerted deputies believed someone was inside the cave and might be in distress, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Smith said.

Deputies did a thorough search of the cave and the person associated with the car was located elsewhere.

Nobody was injured and emergency crews cleared the scene.

Authorities at the mouth of 17 Mile Cave on Friday night. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com
Authorities at the mouth of 17 Mile Cave on Friday night. | Daniel Ramirez, EastIdahoNews.com

SUBMIT A CORRECTION