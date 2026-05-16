Search and rescue teams respond to 17 Mile Cave in Bonneville County - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Bonneville County Sheriff Search and Rescue responded to a possible emergency situation Friday evening at 17 Mile Cave, a lava tube about 16 miles west of Idaho Falls near U.S. Highway 20.

Authorities were alerted at around 7 p.m. that a vehicle had been parked and abandoned at the entrance of the cave for a lengthy period of time. The person who alerted deputies believed someone was inside the cave and might be in distress, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chris Smith said.

Deputies did a thorough search of the cave and the person associated with the car was located elsewhere.

Nobody was injured and emergency crews cleared the scene.