Midair collision sparks crash at Idaho air show; crews ejected and 'found safe' - East Idaho News

MOUNTAIN HOME (Idaho Statesman) — Rescue crews responded Sunday to a crash during the Gunfighter Skies air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base. There was a midair collision 2 miles northwest of the base, the Mountain Home Air Force Base 366th Fighter Wing told the Idaho Statesman.

An announcer told the crowd shortly after 1 p.m. that all four Navy pilots were “found safe.”

The crash occurred during a performance involving two E/A-18G “Vikings” Growler demo team aircraft.

Footage of the mid air collision between a pair of Navy Super Hornets/Growlers during the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base moments ago. pic.twitter.com/yQqPavmSWk — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) May 17, 2026

Four parachutes were seen in the sky near the crash scene. A plume of black smoke rose from the ground in the area.

There were no parachute performers scheduled Sunday because of the wind.

“We had four good parachutes,” an air show announcer told the crowd. “The crews were able to eject. They’re located 1 mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down.”

A follow-up announcement provided more detail: “Crash fire rescue and various other emergency services are on their way to the pilots and crew. There were four good parachutes. That is always a positive in our world. If you are so inclined to take the time now to say a prayer.”

One Idaho Statesman reporter in attendance saw what appeared to be sparks in the sky, followed by a plume of smoke and the parachutes.

The emergency response from the base included a helicopter sent to the scene.

This was the first time Gunfighter Skies had been held in eight years. A hang glider pilot died in an accident at that 2018 event. In 2003, a Thunderbird crashed but the pilot was able to eject at the Mountain Home air show.

Attendees were instructed not to leave the base. Emergency crews needed to have the area clear to respond to the crews and control a brush fire that was sparked by the crash, according to an announcement.

“Emergency responders are on the scene, an investigation is underway and more details will be released as they become available,” the 366th Fighter Wing said in a news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.