Slime time, SpongeBob, swimming and more. 7 Questions with Emmy is at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing exciting people from Idaho and around the world!

My family just got back from an incredible trip in Cancun where we stayed at the Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya. We swam, ate amazing food, got slimed, watched some fun live shows and celebrated SpongeBob Squarepant’s 25th anniversary!

It was the coolest trip ever – and now I’m thrilled to be talking with Oscar Coria and Mauricio Zarate, two of the guys who work at the resort.

Oscar is the Entertainment Manager and Mauricio is the AVP of Operations at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya.

Here’s what I asked them:

Oscar, we got to watch the Orange Carpet Event and it was really cool! How do you plan such cool shows like that?

Mauricio, how much slime do you go through a day and who makes it?

Oscar, how many characters do you have at the Nickelodeon Resort?

Mauricio, what else do you have in store this year for SpongeBob’s 25th anniversary?

Oscar and Mauricio, how did you get your jobs?

Mauricio, everyone at the resort was so friendly and fun! How many people work there?

Oscar, how do you keep a good balance of it being fun for adults and kids?

BONUS QUESTIONS

Oscar and Mauricio, I loved all the restaurants but I think my favorite was Good Burger. Where is your favorite place to eat at the resort?

Oscar and Mauricio, I loved Adventure River at AquaNick! Do you have a favorite activity at the resort?

Oscar and Mauricio, For people who have never been to Nickelodeon Resort in Riviera Maya, why should they visit?

You can watch my entire interview with Oscar and Mauricio in the video player above and learn more about the resort here.

You can also see a fun video my family made during our stay here.

