GALLERY: Protestors and counter-protestors gather for "Hands Off!" in Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Several hundred people gathered at the Broadway Bridge in Idaho Falls on Saturday, April 5, as part of the national “Hands Off!” rally.

The purpose of the rally was to oppose “the Trump administration’s efforts to reduce access to reproductive healthcare, the right of LGBTQIA+ people to exist and the stripping of earned benefits,” according to a news release from local organizers.

The effort was among some 1,200 protests taking place in all 50 states, according to the Associated Press. In Idaho, similar protests were held on Saturday in Pocatello, Twin Falls, Driggs and Boise, according to state media reports.

While most of the attendees were protesting the Trump administration, a small number of pro-Trump counter-protestors showed up to hold a demonstration of their own. The had a decked-out Tesla Cybertruck.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements says that overall the rally was peaceful, aside from some verbal arguments. Officers were called to escort an inebriated counter-protestor from the event. The man was not arrested.

Kaitlyn Hart, EastIdahoNews.com

